UEFA punishes Romania for soccer fans’ pro-Serbia chants at Euro 2024 qualifier against Kosovo

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA punished the Romanian soccer federation for pro-Serbia chants by fans during a game against Kosovo with an order Wednesday to play its next home European Championship qualifier in an empty stadium.

When Romanian fans chanted “Kosovo is Serbia” at the Euro 2024 qualifying game last week, the teams were taken from the field and play stopped for 45 minutes.

The slogan also was displayed on a banner despite UEFA disciplinary rules prohibiting political statements at games it organizes.

Kosovo’s declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008 is formally recognized by about 100 countries and the majority of European Union members, but not Romania.

UEFA’s disciplinary judges fined Romania 40,000 euros ($43,000) and ordered an Oct. 15 game against Andorra in Bucharest to be played without fans. Romania was also fined 12,000 euros ($13,000) for breaking a stadium management rule.

Romania won he game 2-0 and is second in the six-team qualifying group, in a three-way contest with Switzerland and Israel to earn the two direct entries to Euro 2024 in Germany.

Ukraine was sanctioned by UEFA for “racist behavior” by fans at Euro 2024 qualifiers against England and Italy this month. A flag with far-right symbols had been displayed.

Ukraine must close a section of the stadium at its next “home” game, against North Macedonia on Oct. 14 in the Czech capital Prague. Ukraine cannot host games for security reasons during the Russian invasion.

UEFA said Ukraine also cannot sell tickets to fans for its next away game, in Malta on Oct. 17. The Ukraine soccer federation was fined a total of 33,000 euros ($35,500).

