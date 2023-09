U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship Results

Tuesday The Sleepy Hollow Country Club (SH) Scarborough, N.Y. Yardage: 6,840; Par: 71 Fenway Golf Club (F) Scarsdale, N.Y. Yardage:…

Tuesday The Sleepy Hollow Country Club (SH) Scarborough, N.Y.

Yardage: 6,840; Par: 71

Fenway Golf Club (F) Scarsdale, N.Y. Yardage: 6,657; Par: 70 Round of 64 (Match Play) Winner of each pairing advance

Jeronimo Esteve (1), Puerto Rico def. Paul Mitzel (64), Seattle, Wash., 3 and 2.

Brett Patterson (33), Oxford, Miss def. David Richards (32), Dallas, Texas, 19 holes.

Nick Maccario (16), Haverhill, Miss. def. Craig McCoy (49), Friscos, Texas, 6 and 4.

Bryce Hanstad (17), Edina, Minn. def. Justin Bryant (48), St.Louis, Mo., 2 and 1.

Bobby Massa (57), Dallas, Texas def. Derek Smith (8), Fayetteville Ark., 3 and 2.

Bradford Tilley (40), Easton, Conn. def. David Szymanski (25), East Lansing, Mich., 2 up.

Jimmy Castles (9), Cupertino, Calif. def. Andrew Price (56), Lake Bluff, Ill., 5 and 4.

Nate Smith (24), Tetonia, Idaho def. Dan Walters (41), Winston-Salem, N.C., 19 holes.

Sam Jones (4), New Zealand def. Conor O’Brien (61), Boston, Mass., 3 and 2.

Daniel Wittlinger(36), Truckee, Calif. def. Joseph Harney (29), West Roxbury, Mass. 2 and 1.

Jack Schultz (13), Milwaukee, Wis. def. C.J. Brock (52), Rockwall, Texas, 4 and 2.

Miguel Ordonez (45), Panama def. Troy Vannucci (20), Marlton, N.J., 3 and 2.

Brice Wilkinson (60), Madison, Mass. def. Blair Hamm (5), Birmingham, Ala., 2 and 1.

Evan Beck (28), Virginia Beach, def. vs. Zach Vandolah (37), Kansas City, Mo., 3 and 2.

Nate Gahman (12), Albany, Ga. def. Ben Goforth (53), Greensville, S.C., 4 and 2.

Joseph Deraney (21), Tupelo, Miss. def. Phil Arci (44), Canada, 1 up.

Scott Harvey (2), Greensboro, N.C. def. Trey Cassity (63), Katy, Texas, 2 and 1.

Joe Du Chateau (34), Fond Du Lac, Wis. def. Benjamin Conroy (31, Cromwell, Conn., 2 up.

Andres Schonbaum (15), Argentina def. John McCordm (50), Oakland, Calif., 19 holes.

Sam Jackson (18), West Columbia, S.C. def. Jonathan Fricke (47), Destin, Fla., 1 up.

Keith Guest (58), Athens, Ga. def. Chris Devlin (7), Hoover, Ala., 20 holes.

Torey Edwards (26), Long Beach, Calif. def. Hugh Foley (39), Republic of Ireland, 6 and 5.

Kevin Grady (10), Catonsville, Md. def. Logan Blondell (55), Lakeland, Fla., 4 and 2.

Stephen Behr Jr. (23), Atlanta, Ga. def. Alejandro Villavicencio (42), Guatemala, 1 up.

Nate McCoy (3), Ankeny, Iowa def. Charles Soule (62), Denver, Colo., 1 up.

Andy Sajevic (30), Omaha, Neb. def. Brad Nurski (35), St. Joseph, Mo., 1 up.

Stewart Hagestad (14), Newport Beach, Calif. def. Matt Van Zandt (51), Houston, Texas, 5 and 3.

Mark Costanza (19), Morristown, N.J. def. Josh Persons (46), Fargo, N.D., 1 up.

Jason Bataille (59), Bridgewater, N.J. def. Harry Bolton (6), Australia, 2 and 1.

Todd White (38), Spartanburg, S.C. def. Ian Davis (27), Edmond, Okla., 3 and 2.

Parker Edens (54), Brookings, S.D. def. Brad Shivers (11), Lubbock, Texas, 5 and 3.

Preston Dembowiak (22), Kernersville, N.C. def. Cole Nygren (43), Longmont, Colo., 3 and 1.

Round of 32 (Match Play)

Brett Patterson (33), Oxford, Miss. def. Jeronimo Esteve (1), Puerto Rico, 5 and 4.

Nick Maccario (16), Haverhill, Miss. def. Bryce Hanstad (17), Edina, Minn., 2 up.

Bobby Massa (57), Dallas, Texas def. Bradford Tilley (40), Easton, Conn, 2 and 1.

Nate Smith (24), Tetonia, Idaho def. Jimmy Castles (9), Cupertino, Calif., 5 and 3.

Sam Jones (4), New Zealand def. Daniel Wittlinger(36), Truckee, Calif., 3 and 2.

Jack Schultz (13), Milwaukee, Wis. def. Miguel Ordonez (45), Panama, 5 and 4.

Evan Beck (28), Virginia Beach, Va. def. Brice Wilkinson (60), Madison, Mass., 3 and 1.

Joseph Deraney (21), Tupelo, Miss. def. Nate Gahman (12), Albany, Ga., 4 and 3.

Joe Du Chateau (34), Fond Du Lac, Wis. def. Scott Harvey (2), Greensboro, N.C., 2 up.

Sam Jackson (18), West Columbia, S.C. def. Andres Schonbaum (15), Argentina, 4 and 2.

Torey Edwards (26), Long Beach, Calif. def. Keith Guest (58), Athens, Ga., 1 up.

Stephen Behr Jr. (23), Atlanta, Ga. def. Kevin Grady (10), Catonsville, Md., 3 and 2.

Nate McCoy (3), Ankeny, Iowa def. Andy Sajevic (30), Omaha, Neb., 1 up.

Stewart Hagestad (14), Newport Beach, Calif. def. Mark Costanza (19), Morristown, N.J., 2 and 1.

Jason Bataille (59), Bridgewater, N.J. def. Todd White (38), Spartanburg, S.C., 2 and 1.

Parker Edens (54), Brookings, S.D. def. Preston Dembowiak (22), Kernersville, N.C., 2 and 1.

Thursday Round of 16 (Match Play)

Brett Patterson (33), Oxford, Miss. vs. Nick Maccario (16), Haverhill, Miss.

Bobby Massa (57), Dallas, Texas vs. Nate Smith (24), Tetonia, Idaho

Sam Jones (4), New Zealand vs. Jack Schultz (13), Milwaukee, Wis.

Evan Beck (28), Virginia Beach, Va. vs. Joseph Deraney (21), Tupelo, Miss.

Joe Du Chateau (34), Fond Du Lac, Wis. vs. Sam Jackson (18), West Columbia, S.C.

Torey Edwards (26), Long Beach, Calif. vs. Stephen Behr Jr. (23), Atlanta, Ga.

Nate McCoy (3), Ankeny, Iowa vs. Stewart Hagestad (14), Newport Beach, Calif.

Jason Bataille (59), Bridgewater, N.J. vs. Parker Edens (54), Brookings, S.D.

