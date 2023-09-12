U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship Results

Tuesday The Sleepy Hollow Country Club (SH) Scarborough, N.Y. Yardage: 6,840; Par: 71 Fenway Golf Club (F) Scarsdale, N.Y. Yardage:…

Tuesday The Sleepy Hollow Country Club (SH) Scarborough, N.Y.

Yardage: 6,840; Par: 71

Fenway Golf Club (F) Scarsdale, N.Y. Yardage: 6,657; Par: 70 Round of 64 (Match Play) Winner of each pairing advance

Jeronimo Esteve (1), Puerto Rico def. Paul Mitzel (64), Seattle, Wash., 3 and 2.

Brett Patterson (33), Oxford, Miss def. David Richards (32), Dallas, Texas, 19 holes.

Nick Maccario (16), Haverhill, Miss. def. Craig McCoy (49), Friscos, Texas, 6 and 4.

Bryce Hanstad (17), Edina, Minn. def. Justin Bryant (48), St.Louis, Mo., 2 and 1.

Bobby Massa (57), Dallas, Texas def. Derek Smith (8), Fayetteville Ark., 3 and 2.

Bradford Tilley (40), Easton, Conn. def. David Szymanski (25), East Lansing, Mich., 2 up.

Jimmy Castles (9), Cupertino, Calif. def. Andrew Price (56), Lake Bluff, Ill., 5 and 4.

Nate Smith (24), Tetonia, Idaho def. Dan Walters (41), Winston-Salem, N.C., 19 holes.

Sam Jones (4), New Zealand def. Conor O’Brien (61), Boston, Mass., 3 and 2.

Daniel Wittlinger(36), Truckee, Calif. def. Joseph Harney (29), West Roxbury, Mass. 2 and 1.

Jack Schultz (13), Milwaukee, Wis. def. C.J. Brock (52), Rockwall, Texas, 4 and 2.

Miguel Ordonez (45), Panama def. Troy Vannucci (20), Marlton, N.J., 3 and 2.

Brice Wilkinson (60), Madison, Mass. def. Blair Hamm (5), Birmingham, Ala., 2 and 1.

Evan Beck (28), Virginia Beach, def. vs. Zach Vandolah (37), Kansas City, Mo., 3 and 2.

Nate Gahman (12), Albany, Ga. def. Ben Goforth (53), Greensville, S.C., 4 and 2.

Joseph Deraney (21), Tupelo, Miss. def. Phil Arci (44), Canada, 1 up.

Scott Harvey (2), Greensboro, N.C. def. Trey Cassity (63), Katy, Texas, 2 and 1.

Joe Du Chateau (34), Fond Du Lac, Wis. def. Benjamin Conroy (31, Cromwell, Conn., 2 up.

Andres Schonbaum (15), Argentina def. John McCordm (50), Oakland, Calif., 19 holes.

Sam Jackson (18), West Columbia, S.C. def. Jonathan Fricke (47), Destin, Fla., 1 up.

Keith Guest (58), Athens, Ga. def. Chris Devlin (7), Hoover, Ala., 20 holes.

Torey Edwards (26), Long Beach, Calif. def. Hugh Foley (39), Republic of Ireland, 6 and 5.

Kevin Grady (10), Catonsville, Md. def. Logan Blondell (55), Lakeland, Fla., 4 and 2.

Stephen Behr Jr. (23), Atlanta, Ga. def. Alejandro Villavicencio (42), Guatemala, 1 up.

Nate McCoy (3), Ankeny, Iowa def. Charles Soule (62), Denver, Colo., 1 up.

Andy Sajevic (30), Omaha, Neb. def. Brad Nurski (35), St. Joseph, Mo., 1 up.

Stewart Hagestad (14), Newport Beach, Calif. def. Matt Van Zandt (51), Houston, Texas, 5 and 3.

Mark Costanza (19), Morristown, N.J. def. Josh Persons (46), Fargo, N.D., 1 up.

Jason Bataille (59), Bridgewater, N.J. def. Harry Bolton (6), Australia, 2 and 1.

Todd White (38), Spartanburg, S.C. def. Ian Davis (27), Edmond, Okla., 3 and 2.

Parker Edens (54), Brookings, S.D. def. Brad Shivers (11), Lubbock, Texas, 5 and 3.

Preston Dembowiak (22), Kernersville, N.C. def. Cole Nygren (43), Longmont, Colo., 3 and 1.

