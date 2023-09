U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship Results

Tuesday The Sleepy Hollow Country Club (SH) Scarborough, N.Y. Yardage: 6,840; Par: 71 Fenway Golf Club (F) Scarsdale, N.Y. Yardage:…

Tuesday The Sleepy Hollow Country Club (SH) Scarborough, N.Y.

Yardage: 6,840; Par: 71

Fenway Golf Club (F) Scarsdale, N.Y.

Yardage: 6,657; Par: 70

Wednesday Round of 16 (Match Play)

Brett Patterson (33), Oxford, Miss. def. Nick Maccario (16), Haverhill, Miss., 1 up.

Bobby Massa (57), Dallas, Texas def. Nate Smith (24), Tetonia, Idaho, 19 holes.

Sam Jones (4), New Zealand def. Jack Schultz (13), Milwaukee, Wis., 6 and 5.

Evan Beck (28), Virginia Beach, Va. def. vs. Joseph Deraney (21), Tupelo, Miss., 5 and 4.

Sam Jackson (18), West Columbia, S.C. def. Joe Du Chateau (34), Fond Du Lac, Wis., 3 and 1.

Stephen Behr Jr. (23), Atlanta, Ga. def. Torey Edwards (26), Long Beach, Calif., 5 and 4.

Stewart Hagestad (14), Newport Beach, Calif. def. Nate McCoy (3), Ankeny, Iowa, 3 and 1.

Parker Edens (54), Brookings, S.D. def. Jason Bataille (59), Bridgewater, N.J., 2 and 1.

Quarterfinals

Brett Patterson (33), Oxford, Miss. def. Bobby Massa (57), Dallas, Texas, 2 and 1.

Evan Beck (28), Virginia Beach, Va. def. Sam Jones (4), New Zealand, 2 and 1.

Sam Jackson (18), West Columbia, S.C. def. Stephen Behr Jr. (23), Atlanta, Ga., 1 up.

Stewart Hagestad (14), Newport Beach, Calif. def. Parker Edens (54), Brookings, S.D., 2 and 1.

Thursday Semifinals

Evan Beck (28), Virginia Beach, Va., def Brett Patterson (33), Oxford, Miss., 2 and 1.

Stewart Hagestad (14), Newport Beach, Calif. def. Sam Jackson (18), West Columbia, 1 up.

Friday Championship Round 36 Holes

Stewart Hagestad (14), Newport Beach, Calif. def. Evan Beck (28), Virginia Beach, Va., 3 and 2.

