Triple-A Championship

September 28, 2023, 9:34 PM

All Times EDT
Best-of-3
At Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark
International League Championship
Norfolk 2, Durham 1

Tuesday, Sept. 26: Durham 10, Norfolk 5

Wednesday, Sept. 27: Norfolk 7, Durham 2

Thursday, Sept. 28: Norfolk 7, Durham 0

Pacific Coast League Championship
Oklahoma City 2, Round Rock 0

Tuesday, Sept. 26: Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 3

Wednesday, Sept. 27: Oklahoma City 5, Round Rock 2

Triple-A National Championships

Saturday, Sept. 30: Norfolk vs. Oklahoma City, 10 p.m.

Sports
