Triple-A Championship

|All Times EDT
|Best-of-3
|At Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark
|International League Championship
|Norfolk 2, Durham 1
Tuesday, Sept. 26: Durham 10, Norfolk 5
Wednesday, Sept. 27: Norfolk 7, Durham 2
Thursday, Sept. 28: Norfolk 7, Durham 0
|Pacific Coast League Championship
|Oklahoma City 2, Round Rock 0
Tuesday, Sept. 26: Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 3
Wednesday, Sept. 27: Oklahoma City 5, Round Rock 2
|Triple-A National Championships
Saturday, Sept. 30: Norfolk vs. Oklahoma City, 10 p.m.
