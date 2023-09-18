Live Radio
Torino wins 3-0 at Salernitana in Serie A; Bologna and Hellas Verona draw 0-0

The Associated Press

September 18, 2023, 4:54 PM

ROME (AP) — Serbia forward Nemanja Radonjic scored either side of halftime and Torino won 3-0 at Salernitana in Serie A on Monday.

Torino moved up to seventh place with seven points from its opening four matches.

Alessandro Buongiorno had put Torino ahead early on.

Salernitana, which remained winless with just two points, is one spot above last place. While high-scoring striker Boulaye Dia has returned to Salernitana following an apparent disagreement with the southern club, he again was left off the squad for the match.

Also, Bologna and Hellas Verona drew 0-0.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

