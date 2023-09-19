Live Radio
Tonga replaces 2 players in its squad at the Rugby World Cup

The Associated Press

September 19, 2023, 8:31 AM

PARIS (AP) — Tonga brought two injury replacements into its Rugby World Cup squad on Tuesday, with prop Feao Fotuaika and flyhalf Otumaka Mausia out the tournament.

Tonga coach Toutai Kefu named Siate Tokolahi and Patrick Pellegrini as replacements. Tokolahi will be one of six props in the Tongan squad. Pellegrini will back up first-choice No. 10 William Havili, whose older brother David is in the New Zealand squad.

Neither Fotuaika nor Mausia played in Tonga’s 59-16 loss to Ireland on Saturday.

Tonga faces Scotland next on Sunday in Nice and also will play defending champion South Africa and Romania in Pool B.

AP Rugby World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

