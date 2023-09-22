Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Auburn 41, Mt. Rainier 14 Bellingham 53, South Whidbey 6 La Salle 53, Kiona-Benton 0 Lakes 27, Stadium…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Auburn 41, Mt. Rainier 14

Bellingham 53, South Whidbey 6

La Salle 53, Kiona-Benton 0

Lakes 27, Stadium 14

Montesano 35, Castle Rock 7

Ridgeline 27, Lewis and Clark 22

Sumner 35, Puyallup 30

Washington 42, Clover Park 0

Washington School For The Deaf 32, Wishkah Valley 27

Woodinville 28, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

