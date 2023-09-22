Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Auburn 41, Mt. Rainier 14
Bellingham 53, South Whidbey 6
La Salle 53, Kiona-Benton 0
Lakes 27, Stadium 14
Montesano 35, Castle Rock 7
Ridgeline 27, Lewis and Clark 22
Sumner 35, Puyallup 30
Washington 42, Clover Park 0
Washington School For The Deaf 32, Wishkah Valley 27
Woodinville 28, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 16
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
