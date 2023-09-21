Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Bellevue East def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-18, 25-19 Bellevue West def. Omaha Northwest, 25-8, 25-14, 25-11 Elkhorn…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bellevue East def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-18, 25-19

Bellevue West def. Omaha Northwest, 25-8, 25-14, 25-11

Elkhorn North def. Millard North, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14

Grand Island def. Fremont

Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha Benson, 25-5, 25-14, 25-5

Malcolm def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-20, 25-9, 25-12

Morrill def. Garden County, 25-20, 25-22, 15-25, 25-17

Omaha Nation def. Whiting, Iowa, 25-9, 25-14, 25-10

Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis, 25-9, 25-11, 25-8

Centura Triangular=

Broken Bow def. Centennial, 25-21, 25-23

Centennial def. Centura, 25-20, 25-16

Crofton Triangular=

Crofton def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 25-13

Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Nebraska Christian, 25-23, 25-21

Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-12, 25-23

Friend Triangular=

Aquinas def. East Butler, 25-11, 25-18

Hi-Line Triangular=

Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-8, 25-15

Lexington Triangular=

Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 28-26, 25-15

Kearney Catholic def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-12, 25-13

Logan View Triangular=

Logan View def. Arlington

Maxwell Triangular=

Maxwell def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-16

Minatare Triangular=

Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-3, 25-8

Minatare def. Creek Valley, 25-21, 25-7

Osceola Triangular=

Osceola def. Elba, 25-20, 25-6

Osceola def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-20, 25-20

Pender Triangular=

Howells/Dodge def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-17, 25-12

Shelton Triangular=

Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 20-25, 25-16

Sidney Triangular=

Gering def. Mitchell, 25-12, 25-13

Gering def. Sidney, 20-25, 25-22, 25-23

Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-7

Summerland Triangular=

Summerland def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-23, 26-24

Syracuse Triangular=

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Falls City, 25-19, 29-27

Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-15, 25-23

Syracuse def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-20, 25-13

Tri County Northeast Triangular=

Tri County Northeast def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-17, 25-21

Wakefield Triangular=

Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge

Wynot def. Wakefield, 25-18, 25-23

Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular=

Axtell def. Southern Valley, 25-23, 25-19

Southern Valley def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-7

Wood River Triangular=

Scottsbluff def. Chadron, 25-15, 26-24, 20-25, 26-24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

McCook vs. Hershey, ppd.

