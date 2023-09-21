Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bellevue East def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-18, 25-19
Bellevue West def. Omaha Northwest, 25-8, 25-14, 25-11
Elkhorn North def. Millard North, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14
Grand Island def. Fremont
Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha Benson, 25-5, 25-14, 25-5
Malcolm def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-20, 25-9, 25-12
Morrill def. Garden County, 25-20, 25-22, 15-25, 25-17
Omaha Nation def. Whiting, Iowa, 25-9, 25-14, 25-10
Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis, 25-9, 25-11, 25-8
Centura Triangular=
Broken Bow def. Centennial, 25-21, 25-23
Centennial def. Centura, 25-20, 25-16
Crofton Triangular=
Crofton def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 25-13
Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Nebraska Christian, 25-23, 25-21
Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-12, 25-23
Friend Triangular=
Aquinas def. East Butler, 25-11, 25-18
Hi-Line Triangular=
Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-8, 25-15
Lexington Triangular=
Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 28-26, 25-15
Kearney Catholic def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-12, 25-13
Logan View Triangular=
Logan View def. Arlington
Maxwell Triangular=
Maxwell def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-16
Minatare Triangular=
Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-3, 25-8
Minatare def. Creek Valley, 25-21, 25-7
Osceola Triangular=
Osceola def. Elba, 25-20, 25-6
Osceola def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-20, 25-20
Pender Triangular=
Howells/Dodge def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-17, 25-12
Shelton Triangular=
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 20-25, 25-16
Sidney Triangular=
Gering def. Mitchell, 25-12, 25-13
Gering def. Sidney, 20-25, 25-22, 25-23
Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-7
Summerland Triangular=
Summerland def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-23, 26-24
Syracuse Triangular=
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Falls City, 25-19, 29-27
Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-15, 25-23
Syracuse def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-20, 25-13
Tri County Northeast Triangular=
Tri County Northeast def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-17, 25-21
Wakefield Triangular=
Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge
Wynot def. Wakefield, 25-18, 25-23
Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular=
Axtell def. Southern Valley, 25-23, 25-19
Southern Valley def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-7
Wood River Triangular=
Scottsbluff def. Chadron, 25-15, 26-24, 20-25, 26-24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
McCook vs. Hershey, ppd.
