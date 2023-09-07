Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Alma Center Lincoln 58, Lake Holcombe 12
Bangor 49, Necedah 0
Bay Port 41, Pulaski 13
Cashton 55, Riverdale 0
Columbus 49, Lake Mills 7
De Pere 56, Green Bay East 0
Green Bay Preble 25, Green Bay Southwest 20
Hillsboro 16, Iowa-Grant 8
Menasha 40, Green Bay West 6
Milw. Washington 60, Milwaukee North 8
Milwaukee Obama SCTE 26, Milwaukee South 12
Milwaukee Reagan 28, Milw. Bay View 0
Milwaukee Vincent 42, Milwaukee Madison 16
Notre Dame 56, Sheboygan South 0
Sheboygan North 24, Manitowoc 19
West De Pere 49, Ashwaubenon 10
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.