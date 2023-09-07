Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Alma Center Lincoln 58, Lake Holcombe 12 Bangor 49, Necedah 0 Bay Port 41, Pulaski 13 Cashton 55,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alma Center Lincoln 58, Lake Holcombe 12

Bangor 49, Necedah 0

Bay Port 41, Pulaski 13

Cashton 55, Riverdale 0

Columbus 49, Lake Mills 7

De Pere 56, Green Bay East 0

Green Bay Preble 25, Green Bay Southwest 20

Hillsboro 16, Iowa-Grant 8

Menasha 40, Green Bay West 6

Milw. Washington 60, Milwaukee North 8

Milwaukee Obama SCTE 26, Milwaukee South 12

Milwaukee Reagan 28, Milw. Bay View 0

Milwaukee Vincent 42, Milwaukee Madison 16

Notre Dame 56, Sheboygan South 0

Sheboygan North 24, Manitowoc 19

West De Pere 49, Ashwaubenon 10

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

