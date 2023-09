PREP FOOTBALL= Davenport, West 28, Cedar Rapids, Washington 20 Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42, Riceville 6 Kee, Lansing 67, Waterloo Christian…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Davenport, West 28, Cedar Rapids, Washington 20

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42, Riceville 6

Kee, Lansing 67, Waterloo Christian School 0

Ottumwa 29, Des Moines, Lincoln 12

West Central, Maynard 6, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 50

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.