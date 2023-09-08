Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Alma def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-18, 25-14 Amherst def. Ravenna, 25-5, 25-16, 25-13 Arapahoe def. Brady, 25-19, 25-10,…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Alma def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-18, 25-14

Amherst def. Ravenna, 25-5, 25-16, 25-13

Arapahoe def. Brady, 25-19, 25-10, 25-15

Archbishop Bergan def. Homer, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18

Arthur County def. Twin Loup, 25-15, 25-18, 26-24

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Madison, 15-25, 29-27, 18-25, 25-22, 15-12

Bayard def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18

Bellevue East def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-11, 25-18

Bellevue West def. Buena Vista, 25-3, 25-12, 25-10

Bishop Neumann def. Westview, 25-13, 25-17, 25-7

Bloomfield def. Wausa, 25-9, 25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 15-13

Broken Bow def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-16, 25-16, 25-11

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Superior, 25-20, 25-16, 15-25, 25-23

Burwell def. Fullerton, 25-15, 22-25, 25-15, 24-26, 15-9

Clarkson-Leigh def. Pender, 25-3, 25-9, 25-7

College View Academy def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21

Conestoga def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 3-2

Crete def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 25-8, 25-12

Crofton def. O’Neill, 20-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16, 15-8

Cross County def. Central City, 24-26, 25-19, 25-19, 27-25

David City def. Raymond Central, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23

Deshler def. Lawrence-Nelson, 27-25, 25-17, 25-10

Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-6, 25-9

Douglas County West def. Omaha Concordia, 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boyd County, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16

Elkhorn def. Blair, 3-2

Elkhorn North def. Waverly, 25-15, 25-18, 25-20

Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 25-18, 25-12, 25-10

Freeman def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-10, 25-22, 25-21

Gering def. Chadron, 23-25, 20-25, 28-26, 28-26, 15-7

Gothenburg def. South Loup, 25-14, 25-21, 25-7

Grand Island Northwest def. North Platte, 25-22, 25-22, 25-9

Gretna East def. Omaha Central, 26-24, 25-9, 25-19

Guardian Angels def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 20-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-10

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Gibbon, 25-7, 25-10, 25-12

Hershey def. Lexington, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 25-20

Holdrege def. McCook, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. North Bend Central, 25-14, 20-25, 22-25, 25-12, 15-7

Johnson-Brock def. Auburn, 25-18, 25-11, 23-25, 25-13

Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 28-26, 19-25, 25-23, 25-9

Lincoln East def. Lincoln Pius X, 3-0

Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha Burke, 25-16, 27-25, 25-20

Lincoln Northwest def. Ralston, 25-18, 25-14, 25-13

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 25-23, 25-12, 25-16

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Maxwell, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23

Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-8, 25-10, 25-21

Meridian def. McCool Junction, 25-8, 25-12, 25-11

Millard South def. Omaha South, 25-11, 25-10, 25-19

Minden def. Phillipsburg, Kan., 25-13, 25-12, 25-16

Mullen def. Sandhills Valley, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22

Nebraska Christian def. High Plains Community, 25-15, 25-13, 25-12

Norris def. York, 25-11, 27-25, 25-12

Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-11, 25-21, 25-22

Omaha Marian def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-22, 27-25, 25-20

Osceola def. Mead, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21

Overton def. Cambridge, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22

Palmer def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-23, 20-25, 25-14

Palmyra def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17

Platteview def. Beatrice, 25-21, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23

Sandy Creek def. Kenesaw, 25-18, 25-18, 25-22

Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-15, 25-8, 25-13

Scottsbluff def. Cheyenne Central, Wyo., 25-15, 25-19, 25-17

Shelton def. Silver Lake, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19, 25-9

Sidney, Iowa def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 28-26, 25-23, 13-25, 25-21

Sioux City, West, Iowa def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-20, 26-24

St. Mary’s def. Burke, S.D., 25-20, 25-16, 25-19

Stuart def. Riverside, 15-25, 25-22, 22-25, 28-26, 15-7

Tri County def. Fillmore Central, 25-19, 25-4, 25-11

Wynot def. Creighton, 25-19, 25-15, 31-29

Ainsworth Triangular=

Ainsworth def. CWC, 25-12, 25-10

North Central def. CWC, 25-14, 25-13

Battle Creek Triangular=

Battle Creek def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-23, 25-15

Battle Creek def. Summerland, 23-25, 27-25, 25-19

Summerland def. Norfolk Catholic, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24

Boys Town Triangular=

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-19

Yutan def. Boys Town, 25-3, 25-6

Yutan def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-14, 25-13

Cozad Triangular=

Bertrand def. Cozad, 19-25, 25-17, 27-25

Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 25-13, 25-23

Cozad def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-11

Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular=

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Sutton, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-15, 25-7

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Sutton, 17-25, 25-23, 25-18

Garden County Triangular=

Garden County def. Minatare, 25-2, 25-13

Paxton def. Garden County, 27-25, 25-18

Paxton def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-15

Giltner Triangular=

Dorchester def. Giltner, 27-25, 25-17

Dorchester def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-15

Giltner def. Hampton, 25-18, 25-14

Hemingford Triangular=

Leyton def. Banner County, 25-10, 25-10

Leyton def. Hemingford, 25-19, 25-18

Hoxie Triangular=

Plainview def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16

Malcolm Invitational=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Milford, 25-18, 28-26

Centennial def. Fort Calhoun, 25-18, 25-17

Columbus Scotus def. Fairbury, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13

Elmwood-Murdock def. Columbus Scotus, 25-18, 7-25, 25-18

Elmwood-Murdock def. Fairbury, 25-18, 25-21

Lincoln Lutheran def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-15, 25-11

Lincoln Lutheran def. Milford, 25-20, 25-15

Malcolm def. Centennial, 19-25, 26-24, 25-18

Malcolm def. Fort Calhoun, 25-14, 25-9

Mitchell Triangular=

Mitchell def. Kimball, 25-14, 25-20

Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22

Potter-Dix def. Kimball, 25-16, 25-23

Ord Triangular=

Centura def. Ord, 25-22, 31-29

Wood River def. Centura, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18

Wood River def. Ord, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21

Pawnee City Triangular=

Falls City def. Pawnee City, 25-14, 25-15

Falls City def. Sterling, 20-25, 25-21, 25-14

Randolph Triangular=

Osmond def. Randolph, 25-17, 25-23

Randolph def. Tri County Northeast, 25-20, 25-18

Tri County Northeast def. Osmond, 21-25, 25-14, 25-15

Schuyler Triangular=

West Point-Beemer def. Schuyler, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16

West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-6, 25-16

Shelby/Rising City Triangular=

Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. Parkview Christian, 25-13, 25-18

Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-19, 27-25

Shelby-Rising City def. Parkview Christian, 25-13, 25-13

Southwest Triangular=

Southwest def. Southern Valley, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20

Southwest def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-14

Wakefield Tournament=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-21, 25-21

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-21, 25-17

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-17

Lutheran High Northeast def. Ponca, 18-25, 25-18, 25-15

Pierce def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 27-25, 25-19

Pierce def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-8, 25-18

Wakefield def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-10, 25-15

Wakefield def. Ponca, 25-16, 25-22

