Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 52, Laona-Wabeno 12

Appleton North 21, Fond du Lac 19

Bangor 28, Royall 14

Cashton 49, Brookwood 0

Catholic Memorial 47, Milwaukee Lutheran 0

Clintonville 33, Crandon 28

Elkhorn Area 35, Beloit Memorial 6

Fox Valley Lutheran 44, Shawano 20

Gibraltar 35, Suring 32

Gillett 51, Sevastopol 30

Grafton 48, Wisconsin Lutheran 22

Grantsburg 36, Oconto Falls 20

Greenfield 46, Whitnall 28

Highland 21, Wauzeka-Steuben 0

Iowa-Grant 44, Boscobel 24

Kaukauna 35, Oshkosh North 0

Kiel 35, Brillion 25

Kimberly 34, Oshkosh West 10

Kohler 22, Chilton 14

Luther 20, New Lisbon 13

Milw. King 16, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 6

Milwaukee Hamilton 28, Milw. Bay View 0

Milwaukee Reagan 56, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 38

Neenah 27, Appleton East 15

New Auburn 64, Greenwood 0

New Berlin West 42, Pius XI Catholic 13

New Holstein 21, Valders 20

North Central, Mich. 42, Tri-County 6

Northwood 56, South Shore 12

Pittsville 60, Assumption 16

Regis 20, Elk Mound 8

Two Rivers 49, Roncalli 6

Waterford 31, Burlington 15

Wausaukee 44, Algoma 38

Wauwatosa West 34, New Berlin Eisenhower 28

Webster def. Rib Lake/Prentice, forfeit

Westosha Central 61, Wilmot 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

