Thomas, Sun to face the Liberty

Connecticut Sun (27-13, 14-6 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -8.5; over/under is 161.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Liberty play the Connecticut Sun.

The Liberty are 16-4 in Eastern Conference games. New York is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sun have gone 14-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut ranks eighth in the WNBA with 33.6 rebounds per game. Alyssa Thomas paces the Sun with 9.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Stewart is averaging 23 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Liberty. Betnijah Laney is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

DeWanna Bonner is averaging 17.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Sun. Thomas is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 90.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

