Labor Day: Travel, gas prices up | Labor Day events in DC area | Expect crowded airports and full flights | What’s open, what’s closed
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Tanner Tessman replaces injured…

Tanner Tessman replaces injured Johnny Cardoso on US roster vs. Uzbekistan and Oman

The Associated Press

September 2, 2023, 11:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Tanner Tessmann of Italy’s Venezia replaced injured Johnny Cardoso of Brazil’s Internacional on the U.S. roster for exhibitions against Uzbekistan and Oman.

Cardoso has an injured ankle, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Saturday.

The U.S. plays Uzbekistan on Saturday at St. Louis in Gregg Berhalter’s return as coach and faces Oman three days later at St. Paul, Minnesota.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up