Tampa Bay Rays host the Seattle Mariners Saturday

Seattle Mariners (79-62, second in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (86-56, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: TBD; Rays: Aaron Civale (7-3, 2.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -124, Mariners +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

Tampa Bay has an 86-56 record overall and a 48-25 record at home. The Rays have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .331.

Seattle is 79-62 overall and 40-33 on the road. The Mariners have the No. 1 team ERA in baseball at 3.74.

The teams match up Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Mariners are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 49 extra base hits (20 doubles and 29 home runs). Rene Pinto is 9-for-25 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 32 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 94 RBI for the Mariners. Teoscar Hernandez is 14-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .233 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.