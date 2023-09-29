GOV'T SHUTDOWN: Everything you need to know | How the DC area will be affected | National parks to be locked up | How to get unemployment | What shutdown means for benefits
Striker Elye Wahi’s goal gives Lens a 1-0 win at Strasbourg in French league

The Associated Press

September 29, 2023, 5:29 PM

PARIS (AP) — Elye Wahi showed why Lens paid so much money to sign him with a superb goal in a 1-0 win at Strasbourg in the French league on Friday.

The 20-year-old striker’s 19 league goals for Montpellier last season earned him a move for 35 million euros ($38 million). His first goal for Lens came in the 16th minute, when he took a pass from forward Florian Sotoca, back-heeled the ball past defender Gerzino Nyamsi and finished powerfully.

After finally winning its first game of the season last weekend to move off the bottom of the league, Lens rose to 13th place ahead of this weekend’s games.

Coach Franck Haise’s side also earned a boost ahead of next Tuesday’s Champions League home game against unbeaten Premier League side Arsenal.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain can move top of the league with a win at last-place Clermont on Saturday, and has star striker Kylian Mbappé fit to play after shrugging off a minor injury to his left ankle.

Also Saturday, Gennaro Gattuso takes charge of his first game as Marseille coach with a tough trip to Monaco.

