St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers (85-66, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (67-84, fifth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Milwaukee Brewers (85-66, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (67-84, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-4, 4.53 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Cardinals: Zack Thompson (5-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -115, Brewers -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

St. Louis has a 33-43 record in home games and a 67-84 record overall. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Milwaukee has an 85-66 record overall and a 40-36 record in road games. The Brewers have gone 54-19 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 26 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs while hitting .269 for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 13-for-32 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

William Contreras leads the Brewers with a .283 batting average, and has 34 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 57 walks and 74 RBI. Tyrone Taylor is 13-for-38 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .211 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .254 batting average, 1.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Alec Burleson: day-to-day (thumb), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (foot), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Thyago Vieira: 15-Day IL (calf), Jean Carlos Mejia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.