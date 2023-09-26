Sports on TV for Wednesday, September 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, September 27 BOWLING 8 p.m. FS1 — PBA: The Elias…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, September 27

BOWLING

8 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup, Finals, Portland, Maine

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Florida

8 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.

SECN — Auburn at Arkansas

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Chicago White Sox

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR San Diego at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Buffalo vs. Toronto, St. Thomas, Ontario

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Livingston at Rangers

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group Stage: Harbour View FC vs. SV Robinhood, Group B, Kingston, Jamaica

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — U.S. Open Cup: Houston FC at Inter Miami CF, Final

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Astana-ATP Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Ningbo-WTA Quarterfinals; Tokyo-WTA, Astana-ATP, Beijing-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Ningbo-WTA Quarterfinals; Tokyo-WTA, Astana-ATP, Beijing-ATP Early Rounds

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.