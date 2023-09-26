Sports on TV for Wednesday, September 27

(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, September 27
BOWLING
8 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup, Finals, Portland, Maine
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Florida
8 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.
SECN — Auburn at Arkansas
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Chicago White Sox
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR San Diego at San Francisco
NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Buffalo vs. Toronto, St. Thomas, Ontario
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Livingston at Rangers
7:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group Stage: Harbour View FC vs. SV Robinhood, Group B, Kingston, Jamaica
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — U.S. Open Cup: Houston FC at Inter Miami CF, Final
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Astana-ATP Early Rounds
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Ningbo-WTA Quarterfinals; Tokyo-WTA, Astana-ATP, Beijing-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Ningbo-WTA Quarterfinals; Tokyo-WTA, Astana-ATP, Beijing-ATP Early Rounds
