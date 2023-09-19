Sports on TV for Wednesday, September 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, September 20 COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m. BTN — Rutgers…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, September 20

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson

ESPN2 — Missouri at Tennessee

8 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Indiana

SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at BYU

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Minnesota at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at San Diego OR San Francisco at Arizona (3:30 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at Miami

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Milwaukee at St. Louis (9:30 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League Group Stage: Inter Milan at Real Sociedad, Group D

ESPN2 — English League Championship: Leicester City at Norwich City

8 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Vancouver FC at Valour FC

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA, Zhuhai-ATP, Chengdu-ATP Early Rounds

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA, Zhuhai-ATP, Chengdu-ATP Early Rounds

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

1 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA, Zhuhai-ATP, Chengdu-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Quarterfinals, Zhuhai-ATP Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Connecticut at Minnesota, Game 3

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.