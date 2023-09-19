Sports on TV for Wednesday, September 20

(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, September 20
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson
ESPN2 — Missouri at Tennessee
8 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Indiana
SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at BYU
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Minnesota at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at San Diego OR San Francisco at Arizona (3:30 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NY Mets at Miami
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Milwaukee at St. Louis (9:30 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League Group Stage: Inter Milan at Real Sociedad, Group D
ESPN2 — English League Championship: Leicester City at Norwich City
8 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Vancouver FC at Valour FC
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA, Zhuhai-ATP, Chengdu-ATP Early Rounds
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA, Zhuhai-ATP, Chengdu-ATP Early Rounds
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
1 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA, Zhuhai-ATP, Chengdu-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Quarterfinals, Zhuhai-ATP Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Connecticut at Minnesota, Game 3
