Sports on TV for Wednesday, September 13

Wednesday, September 13
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Louisville
FS1 — Wisconsin at Marquette
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at Minnesota
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Texas at Toronto
11 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. vs. Croatia, Australia vs. Britain, Spain vs. Czech Rep., Canada vs. Italy; San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Early Rounds
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Atletico Ottawa
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: Minnesota at Connecticut, Game 1
10 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Chicago at Las Vegas, Game 1
