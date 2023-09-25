Sports on TV for Tuesday, September 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, September 26 BOWLING 8 p.m. FS1 — PBA: The Elias…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, September 26

BOWLING

8 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup, Semifinals, Portland, Maine

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Indiana

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Colorado

7 p.m.

TBS — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at LA Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco

10 p.m.

TBS — Houston at Seattle

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: NY Islanders at NY Rangers

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — CONCACAF Olympic Play-in: Canada vs. Jamaica, Leg 2, Toronto

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Zhuhai-ATP, Chengdu-ATP Finals; Tokyo-WTA Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Astana-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Astana-ATP Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Playoffs: Connecticut at New York, Semifinal, Game 2

10 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Playoffs: Dallas at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 2

