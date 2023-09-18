Sports on TV for Tuesday, September 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, September 19 COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 6 p.m. BTN — Maryland…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, September 19

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at Atlanta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League Group Stage: Lazio vs. Atlético Madrid, Group E, Rome

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA, Zhuhai-ATP, Chengdu-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA, Zhuhai-ATP, Chengdu-ATP Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Washington at New York, Game 2

9 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Atlanta at Dallas, Game 2

