Sports on TV for Tuesday, September 12

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, September 12

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at Florida St.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Nebraska at Stanford

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at Boston

10 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Azerbaijan vs. Jordan, Mardakan, Azerbaijan

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Scotland vs. England, Glasgow, Scotland

6 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at HFX Wanderers FC

8:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Oman, St. Paul, Minn.

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Switzerland, Serbia vs. South Korea, Sweden vs. Chile, Netherlands vs. Finland; San Diego-WTA Early Rounds

8:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Early Rounds

