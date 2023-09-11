Sports on TV for Tuesday, September 12

(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, September 12
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Florida at Florida St.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Nebraska at Stanford
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — NY Yankees at Boston
10 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Azerbaijan vs. Jordan, Mardakan, Azerbaijan
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Scotland vs. England, Glasgow, Scotland
6 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at HFX Wanderers FC
8:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Oman, St. Paul, Minn.
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Switzerland, Serbia vs. South Korea, Sweden vs. Chile, Netherlands vs. Finland; San Diego-WTA Early Rounds
8:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Early Rounds
