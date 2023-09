Sports on TV for Thursday, September 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, September 7 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, September 7

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Collingwood

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Carlton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Murray St. at Louisville

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Santa Clara at California

7 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at South Carolina

SECN — Illinois at Missouri

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — UC Irvine at Oregon St.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at Wisconsin

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, First Round, The K Club – Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, First Round, Kenwood Country Club – Kendale Course, Cincinnati

12 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Second Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Red Oak (Texas) at Lake Benton (Texas)

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Atlanta OR Arizona at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.)

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Detroit at Kansas City

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Finland, Group H, Astana, Kazakhstan

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Montenegro, Group G, Kaunas, Lithuania

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: France vs. Ireland, Group B, Paris

TENNIS

7 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Los Angeles at Detroit

