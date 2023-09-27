Sports on TV for Thursday, September 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, September 28 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m. CBSSN — Middle Tennessee…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, September 28

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky

ESPN — Temple at Tulsa

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Purdue

PAC-12N — Arizona at California

7 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Missouri

8 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Nebraska

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS1 — BYU at Texas

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — The Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony: From Rome

1:30 a.m. (Friday)

USA — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 1 – Foursome Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

6 a.m. (Friday)

USA — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 1 – Four-ball Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) at Thompson (Ala.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Minnesota OR Kansas City at Detroit

4 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Milwaukee

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR Chicago Cubs at Atlanta

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Detroit at Green Bay

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Detroit at Washington

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: St. Louis at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:40 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Genoa

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Ningbo-WTA Quarterfinals; Tokyo-WTA, Astana-ATP, Beijing-ATP Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Ningbo-WTA Semifinals; Tokyo-WTA Quarterfinals; Astana-ATP, Beijing-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Ningbo-WTA Semifinals; Tokyo-WTA Quarterfinals; Astana-ATP, Beijing-ATP Early Rounds

