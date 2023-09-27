Sports on TV for Thursday, September 28

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, September 28
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky
ESPN — Temple at Tulsa
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Purdue
PAC-12N — Arizona at California
7 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Missouri
8 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Nebraska
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
FS1 — BYU at Texas
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — The Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony: From Rome
1:30 a.m. (Friday)
USA — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 1 – Foursome Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome
6 a.m. (Friday)
USA — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 1 – Four-ball Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) at Thompson (Ala.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Minnesota OR Kansas City at Detroit
4 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Milwaukee
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR Chicago Cubs at Atlanta
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Detroit at Green Bay
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Detroit at Washington
8:30 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: St. Louis at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:40 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Genoa
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Ningbo-WTA Quarterfinals; Tokyo-WTA, Astana-ATP, Beijing-ATP Early Rounds
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Ningbo-WTA Semifinals; Tokyo-WTA Quarterfinals; Astana-ATP, Beijing-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Ningbo-WTA Semifinals; Tokyo-WTA Quarterfinals; Astana-ATP, Beijing-ATP Early Rounds
_____
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.