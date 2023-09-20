Sports on TV for Thursday, September 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, September 21 AUTO RACING 10:25 p.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, September 21

AUTO RACING

10:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

1:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina

ESPNU — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Miami

BTN — Nebraska at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

BTN — Indiana at Illinois

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Iowa

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3 a.m.

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup Group Stage: Telecom Baskets Bonn vs. Al Manama, Group B, Kallang, Singapore

7 a.m.

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup Group Stage: G League Ignite vs. Ah Ahly, Group A, Kallang, Singapore

3 a.m. (Friday)

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup Group Stage: Franca vs. Ah Ahly, Group A, Kallang, Singapore

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open De France, First Round, Le Golf National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, First Round, Ohio State University Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LPGA/LEPGA: The Solheim Cup – Day 1, Club De Golf Finca, Andalusia, Spain

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chaminade Madonna (Fla.) at Miami Central (Fla.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at St. Louis OR LA Angels at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cleveland OR NY Mets at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NY Giants at San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Hilal at Damac

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Africa, Cincinnati

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Quarterfinals, Zhuhai-ATP Early Rounds

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Quarterfinals

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Quarterfinals

1 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Semifinals, Zhuhai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Semifinals, Zhuhai-ATP Early Rounds

