Sports on TV for Thursday, September 14

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, September 14

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Bush’s Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs – Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Bethune-Cookman at Miami

ESPN — Navy at Memphis

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California

7 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Alabama

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — TCU at BYU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Southern Cal

8 p.m.

BTN — UCF at Purdue

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club – West Course, Surrey, England

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, First Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Detroit OR Washington at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN – Regional Coverage: Arizona at NY Mets OR Miami at Milwaukee (2 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at Philadelphia

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Australia vs. France, Canada vs. Sweden, Czech Rep. vs. South Korea; San Diego-WTA Quarterfinals

8:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Quarterfinals

