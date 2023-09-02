Sports on TV for Sunday, September 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, September 3 AUTO RACING 8:55 a.m. ESPN — Formula 1:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, September 3

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Pirelli Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Catalan Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Funny Car NHRA All-Star Callout, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs – Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

9 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Southern Illinois 100, Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, Du Quoin, Ill.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — AVP Chicago Gold Series: Men’s and Women’s Championships, Chicago

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

ACCN — James Madison at Wake Forest

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — Northwestern at Rutgers

3 p.m.

ESPN — Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, Miami

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Oregon St. at San Jose St.

4 p.m.

NFLN — Morehouse vs. Virginia Union, Canton, Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — LSU vs. Florida St., Orlando, Fla.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan St.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Arkansas at North Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Kentucky at Pittsburgh

ESPNU — Minnesota at Florida

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Texas

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 9, Cartagena to Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca, 114 miles, Spain

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup: Lithuania vs. U.S., Second Round, Manila, Philippines

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — The Walker Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland – Team Play, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped)

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

1:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at NY Mets OR Miami at Washington

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Houston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL Premiership: Celtic at Rangers

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Inter Milan

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at Washington

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

8 a.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Wanda Diamond League Xiamen, Xiamen, China (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — New York at Chicago

7 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Minnesota

_____

