Sports on TV for Sunday, September 3

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, September 3
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Pirelli Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Catalan Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
4 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Funny Car NHRA All-Star Callout, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
6 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs – Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
9 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Southern Illinois 100, Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, Du Quoin, Ill.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — AVP Chicago Gold Series: Men’s and Women’s Championships, Chicago
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
ACCN — James Madison at Wake Forest
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
CBS — Northwestern at Rutgers
3 p.m.
ESPN — Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, Miami
3:30 p.m.
CBS — Oregon St. at San Jose St.
4 p.m.
NFLN — Morehouse vs. Virginia Union, Canton, Ohio
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — LSU vs. Florida St., Orlando, Fla.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan St.
2 p.m.
ACCN — Arkansas at North Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Kentucky at Pittsburgh
ESPNU — Minnesota at Florida
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stanford at Texas
CYCLING
10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 9, Cartagena to Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca, 114 miles, Spain
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup: Lithuania vs. U.S., Second Round, Manila, Philippines
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — The Walker Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland – Team Play, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped)
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
1:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at NY Mets OR Miami at Washington
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Houston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL Premiership: Celtic at Rangers
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Inter Milan
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at Washington
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
3 p.m.
ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
8 a.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Wanda Diamond League Xiamen, Xiamen, China (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — New York at Chicago
7 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Minnesota
_____
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.