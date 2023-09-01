Sports on TV for September 4 – 10

Adv02 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, September 4 AUTO RACING 12 p.m. FS1 — NHRA:…

Adv02

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, September 4

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Clemson at Duke

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Folds Of Honor Collegiate: First Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — Sky Golf European Ryder Cup Picks Show

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL Playoffs: Atlas vs Cannons, Quarterfinal, Foxborough, Mass.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — Baltimore at LA Angels

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

_____

Tuesday, September 5

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Folds Of Honor Collegiate: Second Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs

TENNIS

12 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

_____

Wednesday, September 6

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Folds Of Honor Collegiate: Final Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.

GOLF

12 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, First Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea

TENNIS

12 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

_____

Thursday, September 7

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at South Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, First Round, The K Club – Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, First Round, Kenwood Country Club – Kendale Course, Cincinnati

12 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Second Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Red Oak (Texas) at Lake Benton (Texas)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Detroit at Kansas City

TENNIS

7 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Los Angeles at Detroit

_____

Friday, September 8

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sioux Chief Fast Track 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Kansas Lottery 200, Playoffs – Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Illinois at Kansas

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Second Round, The K Club – Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, Kenwood Country Club – Kendale Course, Cincinnati

11 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Centennial (Calif.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — Seattle at Dallas

10 p.m.

ION — Las Vegas at Phoenix

_____

Saturday, September 9

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

12 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

3 p.m.

USA — Pro Motocross Championship: Round 29, Concord, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at NC State

ESPN — Utah at Baylor

ESPN2 — Purdue at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — James Madison at Virginia

FOX — Nebraska at Colorado

FS1 — Troy at Kansas St.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas A&M at Miami

CBS — UNLV at Michigan

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Tulane

FOX — Iowa at Iowa St.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Marshall at East Carolina

6:30 p.m.

CW — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Alabama

ESPN2 — Texas at Alabama

FS1 — UCF at Boise St.

FOX —Oregon at Texas Tech

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Wisconsin at Washington St.

CBS — UCLA at San Diego St.

ESPNU — McNeese St. at Florida

NBC — Charlotte at Maryland

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at California

ESPNU — Jackson St. at Southern U. (Taped)

FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Arizona St.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Third Round, The K Club – Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club – Kendale Course, Cincinnati

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

11 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Belgium, Group F, Mardakan, Azerbaijan

5:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: TBD, Final

TENNIS

4 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

_____

Sunday, September 10

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Rimini, Italy

3 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs – Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Alabama

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Penn St. at Louisville

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Final Round, The K Club – Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, Kenwood Country Club – Kendale Course, Cincinnati

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal, Hempstead, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at San Francisco

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Cleveland, Tampa Bay at Minnesota, Tennessee at New Orleans, Houston at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, San Francisco at Pittsburgh, Arizona at Washington

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Philadelphia at New England, Miami at LA Chargers

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago, LA Rams at Seattle

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at NY Giants

TENNIS

1 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Las Vegas

_____

