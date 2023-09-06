Sports on TV for September 11 – 17

Adv09
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, September 11
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Buffalo at NY Jets
ESPN — Buffalo at NY Jets
ESPN2 — Buffalo at NY Jets (Manning-Cast)
_____
Tuesday, September 12
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPN — Nebraska at Stanford
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — NY Yankees at Boston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Oman, St. Paul, Minn.
_____
Wednesday, September 13
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Louisville
FS1 — Wisconsin at Marquette
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs: TBD
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs: TBD
_____
Thursday, September 14
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Bush’s Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
9 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs – Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Navy at Memphis
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPNU — TCU at BYU
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club – West Course, Surrey, England
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, First Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at Philadelphia
_____
Friday, September 15
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
4:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa.
5:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
BOXING
9:30 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez (Featherweights), Corpus Christi, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Army at UTSA
FS1 — Virginia at Maryland
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club – West Course, Surrey, England
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Second Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
MLB BASEBALL
7:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Tampa Bay at Baltimore
8:15 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Philadelphia at St. Louis
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs: TBD
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs: TBD
_____
Saturday, September 16
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs – Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Florida St. at Boston College
ESPN — LSU at Mississippi St.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Penn St. at Illinois
FS1 — North Dakota at Boise St.
2 p.m.
CW — VMI at NC State
2:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Alabama at South Florida
CBS — South Carolina at Georgia
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — San Diego St. at Oregon St.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Tulane at Southern Miss.
FOX — W. Kentucky at Ohio St.
5 p.m.
PEACOCK — Washington at Michigan St.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Florida
FS1 — N. Illinois at Nebraska
NFLN — James Madison at Troy
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Pittsburgh at West Virginia
ESPN2 — BYU at Arkansas
ESPNU — Akron at Kentucky
NBC — Syracuse at Purdue
8 p.m.
FOX — TCU at Houston
10 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado St. at Colorado
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno St. at Arizona St.
11 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA (Taped)
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2023 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Watts Bar, Kingston, Tenn.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club – West Course, Surrey, England
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Third Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton
_____
Sunday, September 17
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa.
1 p.m.
NBC — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Tiretrack.com Battle on the Bricks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stanford at Louisville
2 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon at Marquette
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Florida
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club – West Course, Surrey, England
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Arizona
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Buffalo, Baltimore at Cincinnati, LA Chargers at Tennessee, Kansas City at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Atlanta, Seattle at Detroit, Chicago at Tampa Bay, Indianapolis at Houston
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Rams, NY Giants at Arizona
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Dallas, Washington at Denver
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Miami at New England
RUGBY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: TBA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Bournemouth
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Portland at Austin FC
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBD
3 p.m.
ABC — Playoffs: TBD
_____
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.