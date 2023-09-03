Sports on TV for Monday, September 4

(All times Eastern)
Monday, September 4
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
2 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
CFL FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Toronto at Hamilton
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Edmonton at Calgary
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Clemson at Duke
ACCN — Clemson at Duke (Command Center)
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — The Folds Of Honor Collegiate: First Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Dartmouth at California
7 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Ohio St.
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — CS Northridge at UCLA
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — Sky Golf European Ryder Cup Picks Show
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL Playoffs: Atlas vs. Cannons, Quarterfinal, Foxborough, Mass.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs OR Boston at Tampa Bay (4 p.m.)
5:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Texas OR Boston at Tampa Bay (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego OR Milwaukee at Pittsburgh (Joined in Progress)
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Baltimore at LA Angels
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
