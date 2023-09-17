Sports on TV for Monday, September 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, September 18 COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 7 p.m. ACCN — Maryland…

Monday, September 18

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ACCN — Maryland at Virginia

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Kansas City

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Cincinnati

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego (9:30 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Carolina

ESPN2 — New Orleans at Carolina

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Cleveland at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Burnley at Nottingham Forest

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds

