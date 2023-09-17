Sports on TV for Monday, September 18

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, September 18
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ACCN — Maryland at Virginia
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at Kansas City
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Cincinnati
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego (9:30 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Carolina
ESPN2 — New Orleans at Carolina
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Cleveland at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Burnley at Nottingham Forest
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
2 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds
_____
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.