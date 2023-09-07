Sports on TV for Friday, September 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, September 8 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, September 8

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Carlton

1 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at St. Kilda

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice and Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sioux Chief Fast Track 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Kansas Lottery 200, Playoffs – Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Hamilton at Ottawa

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

BTN — Indiana St. at Indiana

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Illinois at Kansas

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at NC State

8 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Clemson at Florida

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12 — Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge: Minnesota vs. Oregon, Stanford, Calif.

10 p.m.

PAC-12 — Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge: Ohio St. at Stanford

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup: U.S. vs. Germany, Semifinal, Manila, Philippines

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Second Round, The K Club – Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, Kenwood Country Club – Kendale Course, Cincinnati

11 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Centennial (Calif.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

HORSE RACING

9 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — St. Louis at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Toronto

8:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — San Diego at Houston

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Perth at Team Ignite

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Georgia vs. Spain, Group A, Tbilisi, Georgia

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Turkey vs. Armenia, Group D, Eskisehir, Turkey

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Valour FC at York United FC

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

11:25 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Newcastle

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — Seattle at Dallas

10 p.m.

ION — Las Vegas at Phoenix

_____

