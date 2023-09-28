Sports on TV for Friday, September 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, September 29 AUTO RACING 7 p.m. FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying,…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, September 29

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Playoffs: Brisbane at Collingwood, Grand Final

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at NC State

ESPNU — Columbia at Princeton

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at UTEP

FS1 — Utah at Oregon St.

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at BYU

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Duke

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

SECN — Kentucky at Georgia

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Illinois

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Hawaii at Long Beach St.

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Southern Cal

GOLF

6 a.m.

USA — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 1 – Four-ball Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 2 – Foursome Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

3 a.m. (Saturday)

NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 2 – Foursome Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee OR Cincinnati at St. Louis

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Arizona OR Oakland at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Boston

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Arizona at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr at Al-Tai

9 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Valour FC at Cavalry FC

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Ningbo-WTA Semifinals; Tokyo-WTA Quarterfinals; Astana-ATP, Beijing-ATP Early Rounds

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Astana-ATP, Beijing-ATP Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Ningbo-WTA Final; Tokyo-WTA Semifinals; Astana-ATP, Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Ningbo-WTA Finals; Tokyo-WTA Semifinals; Astana-ATP, Beijing-ATP Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs: New York at Connecticut, Semifinal, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas at Dallas, Semifinal, Game 3

_____

