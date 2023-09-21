Sports on TV for Friday, September 22

(All times Eastern)
Friday, September 22
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Greater Western Sydney at Collingwood, Preliminary Final
2:55 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Playoffs: Carlton at Brisbane, Preliminary Final
AUTO RACING
10:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan
1:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Saskatchewan at Ottawa
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — Wisconsin at Purdue
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — NC State at Virginia
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at San Diego St.
FS1 — Air Force at San Jose St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — SMU at South Florida
6 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan
SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas
9 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
FIBA BASKETBALL MEN’S)
3 a.m.
NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup Group Stage: Franca vs. Ah Ahly, Group A, Kallang, Singapore
7 a.m.
NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup Group Stage: Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs. Al Manama, Group B, Kallang, Singapore
3 a.m. (Saturday)
NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup Group Stage: G League Ignite vs. Franca, Group A, Kallang, Singapore
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open De France, Second Round, Le Golf National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Second Round, Ohio State University Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
2 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — The Solheim Cup: Day 2, Club De Golf Finca, Andalusia, Spain
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Cedar Grove (Ga.) at Colquitt County (Ga.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
8 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at Chicago Cubs
7:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — NY Mets at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Diego OR Detroit at Oakland
10:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
NHL HOCKEY
12 a.m. (Saturday)
NHLN — Preseason Global Series: Los Angeles (Split Squad) vs. Arizona (Split-Squad), Melbourne, Australia
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: New Zealand at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 – Liga MX: Atlas at Juárez (Taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Semifinals, Zhuhai-ATP Early Rounds
4 p.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World
2 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Singles Final, Zhuhai-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Singles Final, Zhuhai-ATP Early Rounds
