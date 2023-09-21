Sports on TV for Friday, September 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, September 22 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, September 22

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Greater Western Sydney at Collingwood, Preliminary Final

2:55 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Playoffs: Carlton at Brisbane, Preliminary Final

AUTO RACING

10:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

1:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Saskatchewan at Ottawa

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — Wisconsin at Purdue

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at Virginia

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at San Diego St.

FS1 — Air Force at San Jose St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — SMU at South Florida

6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan

SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas

9 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

FIBA BASKETBALL MEN’S)

3 a.m.

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup Group Stage: Franca vs. Ah Ahly, Group A, Kallang, Singapore

7 a.m.

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup Group Stage: Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs. Al Manama, Group B, Kallang, Singapore

3 a.m. (Saturday)

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup Group Stage: G League Ignite vs. Franca, Group A, Kallang, Singapore

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open De France, Second Round, Le Golf National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Second Round, Ohio State University Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — The Solheim Cup: Day 2, Club De Golf Finca, Andalusia, Spain

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cedar Grove (Ga.) at Colquitt County (Ga.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

8 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at Chicago Cubs

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — NY Mets at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Diego OR Detroit at Oakland

10:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — San Francisco at LA Dodgers

NHL HOCKEY

12 a.m. (Saturday)

NHLN — Preseason Global Series: Los Angeles (Split Squad) vs. Arizona (Split-Squad), Melbourne, Australia

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: New Zealand at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 – Liga MX: Atlas at Juárez (Taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Semifinals, Zhuhai-ATP Early Rounds

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

2 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Singles Final, Zhuhai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Singles Final, Zhuhai-ATP Early Rounds

