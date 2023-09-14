Sports on TV for Friday, September 15

(All times Eastern)
Friday, September 15
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Melbourne at Carlton, Semifinal
5:15 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Greater Western Sydney at Port Adelaide, Semifinal
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
2:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
4:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)
5:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
BOXING
9:30 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Penn. (Taped)
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez (Featherweights), Corpus Christi, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Army at UTSA
FS1 — Virginia at Maryland
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at Air Force
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Miami
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at UCF
8 p.m.
BTN — Southern Cal at Purdue
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club – West Course, Surrey, England
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Second Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — McCallie (Tenn.) at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Pittsburgh OR Atlanta at Miami
7:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Tampa Bay at Baltimore
8:15 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Philadelphia at St. Louis
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona (9:30 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at New Zealand
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
3:55 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Sydney
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Spain vs. Serbia, Britain vs. Switzerland, Italy vs. Chile, Croatia vs. Finland
5 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Semifinal
8:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: Washington at New York, Game 1
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: Atlanta at Dallas, Game 1
