Solheim Cup Results

Friday At Finca Cortesin Andalucia, Spain Yardage: 6,903; Par: 72 United States 5 Europe 3 Friday Foursomes (Morning) United States…

Friday At Finca Cortesin Andalucia, Spain Yardage: 6,903; Par: 72 United States 5 Europe 3 Friday Foursomes (Morning) United States 4, Europe 0

Lexi Thompson/Megan Khang, United States def. Meja Stark/Linn Grant, Europe, 2 and 1.

Danielle Kang/Andrea Lee, United States def. Celine Boutier/ Georgia Hall, Europe, 1 up.

Nelly Korda/Allisen Corpuz, United States def. Leona Maguire/Anna Nordqvist, Europe, 1 up.

Ally Ewing/ Cheyenne Knight, United States def. Charley Hull/Emily Kristine Pedersen, Europe, 5 and 4.

Fourball (Afternoon) United States 1, Europe 3

Rose Zhang/Megan Khang, United States vs. Gemma Dryburgh/Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, halved.

Leona Maguire/Georgia Hall, Europe def. Lexi Thompson/Lilia Vu, United States, 1 up.

Jennifer Kupcho/Allisen Corpuz, United States vs. Emily Kristin Pedersen/Maja Stark, Europe, halved.

Carlota Ciganda/Linn Grant, Europe, def. Angel Yin/Ally Ewing, United States, 4 and 2.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.