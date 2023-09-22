Solheim Cup Results

Friday At Finca Cortesin Andalucia, Spain Yardage: 6,903; Par: 72 United States 5 Europe 3 Friday Foursomes Lexi Thompson/Megan Khang,…

Friday At Finca Cortesin Andalucia, Spain Yardage: 6,903; Par: 72 United States 5 Europe 3 Friday Foursomes

Lexi Thompson/Megan Khang, United States def. Meja Stark/Linn Grant, Europe, 2 and 1 (1pt U.S.).

Danielle Kang/Andrea Lee, United States def. Celine Boutier/ Georgia Hall, Europe, 1 up (1pt U.S.).

Nelly Korda/Allisen Corpuz, United States def. Leona Maguire/Anna Nordqvist, Europe, 1 up (1pt U.S.).

Ally Ewing/ Cheyenne Knight, United States def. Charley Hull/Emily Kristine Pedersen, Europe, 5 and 4 (1pt U.S.)

Friday Fourball

Rose Zhang/Megan Khang, United States vs. Gemma Dryburgh/Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, tied (½ pt each).

Leona Maguire/Georgia Hall, Europe def. Lexi Thompson/Lilia Vu, United States, 1 up (1 pt. Europe)

Jennifer Kupcho/Allisen Corpuz, United States vs. Emily Kristin Pedersen/Maja Stark, Europe, tied (½ pt. each)

Carlota Ciganda/Linn Grant, Europe, def. Angel Yin/Ally Ewing, United States, 4 and 2 (1 pt. Europe)

