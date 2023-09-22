Live Radio
Home » Sports » Solheim Cup Results

Solheim Cup Results

The Associated Press

September 22, 2023, 1:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
At Finca Cortesin
Casares, Spain
Yardage: 6,903. Par: 72
UNITED STATES 5, EUROPE 3
Friday
Foursomes
United States 4, Europe 0

Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang, United States, def. Maja Stark and Linn Grant, Europe, 2 and 1.

Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee, United States, def. Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall, Europe, 1 up.

Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz, United States, def. Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist, Europe, 1 up.

Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight, United States, def. Charley Hull and Emily Pederson, Europe, 5 and 4.

Fourballs
Europe 3, United States 1

Rose Zhang and Megan Khang, United States, halved with Gemma Dryburgh and Madelene Sagstrom, Europe.

Leona Maguire and Georgia Hall, Europe, def. Lexi Thompson and Lilia Vu, United States, 1 up.

Jennifer Kupcho and Allisen Corpuz, United States, halved with Emily Pedersen and Maja Stark, Europe.

Carlota Ciganda and Linn Grant, Europe, def. Angel Yin and Ally Ewing, United States, 4 and 2.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up