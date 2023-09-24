Solheim Cup Results

|At Finca Cortesin
|Casares, Spain
|Yardage: 6,903. Par: 72
|x-EUROPE 14, UNITED STATES 14
|Sunday
|Singles
|United States 6, Europe 6
Megan Khang, United States, def. Linn Grant, Europe, 1 up.
Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Rose Zhang, United States, 4 and 3.
Danielle Kang, United States, def. Charley Hull, Europe, 4 and 2.
Anna Nordqvist, Europe, def. Jennifer Kupcho, United States, 2 and 1.
Andrea Lee, United States, halved with Georgia Hall, Europe.
Cheyenne Knight, United States, halved with Gemma Dryburgh, Europe.
Angel Yin, United States, def. Celine Boutier, Europe, 2 and 1.
Caroline Hedwall, Europe, def. Ally Ewing, United States, 2 up.
Lilia Vu, United States, def. Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, 4 and 3.
Maja Stark, Europe, def. Allisen Corpuz, United States, 2 and 1.
Carlota Ciganda, Europe, def. Nelly Korda, United States, 2 and 1.
Lexi Thompson, United States, def. Emily Pedersen, Europe, 2 and 1.
___
x-Europe retains the cup as defending champions
