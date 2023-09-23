Solheim Cup Results

Live Radio
The Associated Press

September 23, 2023, 1:43 PM

At Finca Cortesin
Casares, Spain
Yardage: 6,903. Par: 72
UNITED STATES 8, EUROPE 8
Saturday
Foursomes
United States 2, Europe 2

Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda, Europe, def. Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho, United States, 2 and 1.

Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist and Leona Maguire, Europe, 1 up.

Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz, United States, def. Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, Europe, 5 and 3.

Maja Stark and Linn Grant, Europe, def. Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee, United States, 1 up.

Fourballs
Europe 3, United States 1

Charley Hull and Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing, United States, 4 and 3.

Cheyenne Knight and Angel Yin, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall, Europe, 2 up.

Madelene Sagstrom and Emily Pederson, Europe, def. Rose Zhang and Andrea Lee, United States, 2 and 1.

Carlota Ciganda and Linn Grant, Europe, def. Danielle Kang and Lilia Vu, United States, 2 and 1.

