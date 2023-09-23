Solheim Cup Expanded Results

|At Finca Cortesin
|Casares, Spain
|Yardage: 6,903. Par: 72
|UNITED STATES 8, EUROPE 8
|Saturday
|Foursomes
|United States 2, Europe 2
Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda, Europe, def. Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho, United States, 2 and 1.
Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist and Leona Maguire, Europe, 1 up.
Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz, United States, def. Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, Europe, 5 and 3.
Maja Stark and Linn Grant, Europe, def. Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee, United States, 1 up.
|Fourballs
|Europe 3, United States 1
Charley Hull and Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing, United States, 4 and 3.
Cheyenne Knight and Angel Yin, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall, Europe, 2 up.
Madelene Sagstrom and Emily Pederson, Europe, def. Rose Zhang and Andrea Lee, United States, 2 and 1.
Carlota Ciganda and Linn Grant, Europe, def. Danielle Kang and Lilia Vu, United States, 2 and 1.
|Friday
|Foursomes
|United States 4, Europe 0
Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang, United States, def. Maja Stark and Linn Grant, Europe, 2 and 1.
Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee, United States, def. Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall, Europe, 1 up.
Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz, United States, def. Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist, Europe, 1 up.
Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight, United States, def. Charley Hull and Emily Pederson, Europe, 5 and 4.
|Fourballs
|Europe 3, United States 1
Rose Zhang and Megan Khang, United States, halved with Gemma Dryburgh and Madelene Sagstrom, Europe.
Leona Maguire and Georgia Hall, Europe, def. Lexi Thompson and Lilia Vu, United States, 1 up.
Jennifer Kupcho and Allisen Corpuz, United States, halved with Emily Pedersen and Maja Stark, Europe.
Carlota Ciganda and Linn Grant, Europe, def. Angel Yin and Ally Ewing, United States, 4 and 2.
