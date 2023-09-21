Single Season 50 Home Runs

Through 2022 x-active 73 — Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants, 2001 70 — Mark McGwire, St. Louis Cardinals, 1998 66…

Through 2022 x-active

73 — Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants, 2001

70 — Mark McGwire, St. Louis Cardinals, 1998

66 — Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs, 1998

65 — Mark McGwire, St. Louis Cardinals, 1999

64 — Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs, 2001

63 — Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs, 1999

62 — x-Aaron Judge, New York Yankees, 2022

61 — Roger Maris, N.Y. Yankees, 1961

60 — Babe Ruth, N.Y. Yankees, 1927

59 — Babe Ruth, N.Y. Yankees, 1921

59 — Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins, 2017

58 — Jimmie Foxx, Philadelphia Athletics, 1932

58 — Hank Greenberg, Detroit Tigers, 1938

58 — Mark McGwire, Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals, 1997

58 — Ryan Howard, Philadelphia Phillies, 2006

57 — Luis Gonzalez, Arizona Diamondbacks, 2001

57 — Alex Rodriguez, Texas Rangers, 2002

56 — Hack Wilson, Chicago Cubs, 1930

56 — Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners, 1997

56 — Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners, 1998

54 — Babe Ruth, N.Y. Yankees, 1920

54 — Babe Ruth, N.Y. Yankees, 1928

54 — Ralph Kiner, Pittsburgh Pirates, 1949

54 — Mickey Mantle, N.Y. Yankees, 1961

54 — David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox, 2006

54 — Alex Rodriguez, N.Y. Yankees, 2007

54 — Jose Bautista, Toronto, 2010

53 — Chris Davis, Baltimore Orioles, 2013

53 — x-Pete Alonso, N.Y. Mets, 2019

53 — x-Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves, 2023

52 — Mickey Mantle, N.Y. Yankees, 1956

52 — Willie Mays, San Francisco Giants, 1965

52 — George Foster, Cincinnati Reds, 1977

52 — Mark McGwire, Oakland Athletics, 1996

52 — Alex Rodriguez, Texas Rangers, 2001

52 — Jim Thome, Cleveland Indians, 2002

52 — Aaron Judge, New York Yankees, 2017

51 — Ralph Kiner, Pittsburgh Pirates, 1947

51 — Johnny Mize, N.Y. Giants, 1947

51 — Willie Mays, N.Y. Giants, 1955

51 — Cecil Fielder, Detroit Tigers, 1990

51 — Andruw Jones, Atlanta Braves, 2005

50 — Jimmie Foxx, Boston Red Sox, 1938

50 — Albert Belle, Cleveland Indians, 1995

50 — Brady Anderson, Baltimore Orioles, 1996

50 — Greg Vaughn, San Diego Padres, 1998

50 — Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs, 2000

50 — Prince Fielder, Milwaukee Brewers, 2007

