Sexton back from suspension and Van der Flier benched for Ireland’s Rugby World Cup opener

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Top-ranked Ireland begins its bid to win the Rugby World Cup for the first time with…

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Top-ranked Ireland begins its bid to win the Rugby World Cup for the first time with flyhalf Jonathan Sexton back from suspension and flanker Josh van der Flier, the reigning world player of the year, given a rest for the team’s opening pool match against Romania on Saturday.

Sexton has served a three-match suspension for aggressive behavior toward match officials at Leinster’s loss to La Rochelle in the European Cup final in May and comes straight back into Andy Farrell’s team as captain.

Van der Flier will start among the reserves for what should be the easiest of the four Pool B matches for the Irish while there was no Mack Hansen in the matchday squad, with Keith Earls starting instead on the wing.

Ireland is missing three forwards because of injury — hooker Dan Sheehan and back rower Jack Conan (both foot) and prop Dave Kilcoyne (hamstring).

Joe McCarthy is one of six in the team making a World Cup debut and slots in the second row, with Tadhg Beirne starting at No. 6.

New Zealand-born Hinckley Vaovasa will start at flyhalf for Romania for just the second time and will form a halves partnership with Gabriel Rupanu, who starts because Florin Surugiu has not recovered from injury.

Vaovasa has previously started at center, fullback and on the wing since making his debut for Romania in 2021.

Romania’s last warmup match was a 57-7 loss to Italy and there are three changes from that game, with one coming in the back as flanker Florian Rosu comes in for Damian Stratila.

___

Lineups:

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Jonathan Sexton, Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris, Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong, Ron Herring, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Ronan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Josh van der Flier, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Robbie Henshaw.

Romania: Marius Simionescu, Nicolas Onutu, Fonovai Tangimana, Jason Tomane, Tevita Manumua, Hinckley Vaovasa, Gabriel Rupanu; Cristian Chirica (captain), Vlad Neculau, Florian Rosu, Stefan Iancu, Adrian Motoc, Alexandru Gordas, Ovidiu Cojocaru, Iulian Hartig. Reserves: Florin Bardasu, Alexandru Savin, Gheorghe Gajion, Marius Iftimiciuc, Dragos Ser, Alin Conache, Tudor Boldor, Taylor Gontineac.

___

AP Rugby World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.