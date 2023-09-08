Seattle visits Dallas after Sabally’s 27-point outing

Seattle Storm (11-27, 8-10 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (20-18, 10-9 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Seattle Storm (11-27, 8-10 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (20-18, 10-9 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -11.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Seattle Storm after Satou Sabally scored 27 points in the Dallas Wings’ 94-93 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Wings are 10-9 in Western Conference games. Dallas leads the WNBA with 13.0 fast break points per game.

The Storm are 8-10 in conference play. Seattle is fifth in the WNBA with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu averaging 1.9.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Wings won 76-65 in the last matchup on Aug. 3. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 27 points, and Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabally is averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Loyd is averaging 24.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Storm. Ezi Magbegor is averaging 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 54.6% over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 5-5, averaging 89.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.0 points per game.

Storm: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

