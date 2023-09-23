Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Aberdeen Central def. Yankton, 21-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 21-19 Douglas def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14 Harrisburg def.…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Central def. Yankton, 21-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 21-19

Douglas def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14

Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 25-17, 25-23, 25-15

Pine Ridge def. Crow Creek Tribal School, 15-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-22, 21-25, 25-9, 25-18

Wakpala def. Oelrichs, 25-14, 25-20, 27-29, 9-25, 15-12

Belle Fourche Invite=

Custer def. Bowman County, N.D., 2-1

Philip def. Belle Fourche, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22

Philip def. New Underwood, 25-9, 25-11

CSDC Tournament=

Faulkton def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-18, 25-10

Faulkton def. Sully Buttes, 25-11, 25-14

Faulkton def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-4, 25-10

Highmore-Harrold def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-0, 25-18

Miller def. Potter County, 25-13, 25-23

Miller def. Sully Buttes, 25-18, 25-16

Potter County def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-19, 25-22

Sully Buttes def. Potter County, 25-15, 25-20

Wolsey-Wessington def. Faulkton, 25-20, 25-20

Wolsey-Wessington def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-15, 25-11

Wolsey-Wessington def. Miller, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23

James Valley Christian Volleyball Tournament=

Aberdeen Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17

Pentagon Tournament=

Black Division=

Pool A=

Canistota def. Hanson, 25-12, 20-25, 25-17

Canistota def. Webster, 13-25, 25-21, 25-23

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Canistota, 25-20, 25-16

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Hanson, 25-9, 25-21

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Webster, 25-18, 27-25

Parkston def. Gayville-Volin High School, 2-0

Webster def. Hanson, 2-0

Pool B=

Ethan def. Howard, 25-6, 25-13

Ethan def. Parker, 25-21, 25-17

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Ethan, 25-21, 26-24

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Howard, 2-0

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Parker, 2-0

Parker def. Howard, 2-0

Semifinal=

Ethan def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-22, 25-18

Hanson def. Parker, 2-0

Howard def. Webster, 2-0

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Canistota, 25-13, 25-20

Final=

Howard def. Hanson, 2-1

Blue Division=

Pool A=

Sioux Falls Christian def. Huron, 2-0

Warner def. Huron, 25-15, 25-11

Warner def. Sioux Falls Christian, 25-15, 25-22

Pool B=

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Dell Rapids, 2-0

Western Christian, Iowa def. Dell Rapids, 2-0

Western Christian, Iowa def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 2-1

Pool C=

Chester def. Gretna East, Neb., 16-25, 25-22, 28-26

Chester def. Unity Christian, Iowa, 25-18, 25-17

Dakota Valley def. Chester, 25-20, 25-13

Gretna East, Neb. def. Dakota Valley, 2-0

First Round=

Dell Rapids def. Huron, 2-0

Sioux Falls Christian def. Western Christian, Iowa, 2-0

Warner def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 2-0

Dell Rapids def. Western Christian, Iowa, 2-0

Huron def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 2-1

Semifinal=

Chester def. Huron, 2-0

Unity Christian, Iowa def. Dell Rapids, 2-0

Warner def. Gretna East, Neb., 2-0

Final=

Unity Christian, Iowa def. Chester, 2-0

Warner def. Sioux Falls Christian, 2-1

Orange Division=

Pool A=

Colman-Egan def. Gayville-Volin High School, 2-0

Colman-Egan def. Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D., 2-1

Colman-Egan def. Parkston, 2-1

Gayville-Volin High School def. Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D., 2-1

Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. def. Parkston, 2-1

Pool B=

Florence/Henry def. Freeman, 2-0

Florence/Henry def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 2-0

Florence/Henry def. Winner, 2-0

Freeman def. Winner, 2-1

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Freeman, 2-0

Winner def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 2-0

Semifinal=

Colman-Egan def. Winner, 2-0

Gayville-Volin High School def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 2-0

Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. def. Freeman, 2-0

Parkston def. Florence/Henry, 2-0

Final=

Colman-Egan def. Parkston, 2-1

Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. def. Gayville-Volin High School, 2-0

White Division=

Pool A=

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Milbank, 25-18, 25-4

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Platte-Geddes, 30-25, 24-26, 25-15

Mobridge-Pollock def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 19-25, 25-21, 26-24

Mobridge-Pollock def. Milbank, 2-0

Mobridge-Pollock def. Platte-Geddes, 2-1

Platte-Geddes def. Milbank, 2-1

Pool B=

Rapid City Christian def. Arlington, 2-0

Rapid City Christian def. Sioux Valley, 2-0

Rapid City Christian def. Tea Area, 2-0

Sioux Valley def. Arlington, 2-1

Sioux Valley def. Tea Area, 2-0

Tea Area def. Arlington, 2-0

Semifinal=

Milbank def. Tea Area, 2-1

Mobridge-Pollock def. Sioux Valley, 2-0

Platte-Geddes def. Arlington, 2-0

Rapid City Christian def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-19, 25-20

Final=

Platte-Geddes def. Milbank, 2-0

Rapid City Christian def. Mobridge-Pollock, 2-0

Spartan Invitational Volleyball Tournament=

Deubrook def. Colome, 2-0

Deubrook def. Jones County, 2-0

Deubrook def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 2-0

Northwestern def. Colome, 25-6, 25-11

Northwestern def. Deubrook, 2-0

Northwestern def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-7, 25-5

Northwestern def. Wessington Springs, 25-11, 25-14

