Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

September 16, 2023, 7:30 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellaire 64, Cambridge 39

Cin. Gamble Montessori 56, Cin. Summit Country Day 14

Cle. Benedictine 49, Akr. Buchtel 31

Cle. Cent. Cath. 22, Richmond Hts. 12

Delphos St. John’s 41, Ft. Recovery 34, OT

Hundred, W.Va. 43, Millersport 20

Youngs. Mooney 42, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 0

