Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-21, 25-22, 15-25

Archbishop Bergan Tournament=

Championship=

Archbishop Bergan def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-13

Fifth Place=

Mead def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-11

Gold Pool=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-8

Schuyler def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-9

Schuyler def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-18, 25-10

Green Pool=

Archbishop Bergan def. Mead, 25-13, 25-8

Archbishop Bergan def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-17, 25-15

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Mead, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24

Third Place=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-21, 25-21

Bellevue East Invitational=

Bellevue East def. Omaha Central, 18-25, 25-20, 30-28

Bellevue West def. Fremont, 25-21, 25-18

Bellevue West def. Omaha Central, 25-15, 25-15

Bellevue West def. Syracuse, 25-20, 25-17

Omaha Burke def. Omaha South, 25-13, 25-10

Omaha North def. Omaha Benson, 25-14, 25-20

Omaha Northwest def. Lincoln High, 16-25, 25-21, 25-22

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-18, 25-15

Omaha South def. Buena Vista, 25-8, 25-16

Omaha South def. Omaha North, 25-13, 25-21

Syracuse def. Columbus, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23

Syracuse def. Millard South, 25-22, 25-21

Bishop Neumann Invitational=

Beatrice def. Logan View, 25-20, 25-18

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-16, 25-18

Douglas County West def. York, 25-16, 25-22

Elkhorn def. Battle Creek, 18-25, 25-23, 26-24

Championship=

Beatrice def. Bishop Neumann, 25-19, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal=

Battle Creek def. Logan View, 25-15, 25-20

Fifth Place=

Battle Creek def. York, 25-14, 25-14

Semifinal=

Beatrice def. Elkhorn, 25-21, 16-25, 25-18

Bishop Neumann def. Douglas County West, 25-20, 25-20

Seventh Place=

Omaha Gross Catholic def. Logan View, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17

Third Place=

Douglas County West def. Elkhorn, 25-19, 25-16

Boone Central Invitational=

Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-18

Crofton def. Central City, 25-13, 25-17

Oakland-Craig def. Boone Central, 17-25, 25-14, 25-9

Tekamah-Herman def. O’Neill, 25-17, 25-21

Championship=

Oakland-Craig def. Crofton, 27-25, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal=

Boone Central def. Stanton, 20-25, 25-14, 28-26

Central City def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-21

Fifth Place=

Central City def. Boone Central, 25-20, 25-19

Semifinal=

Crofton def. O’Neill, 25-20, 25-15

Oakland-Craig def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-21, 25-20

Seventh Place=

Stanton def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-9

Third Place=

Columbus Lakeview def. O’Neill, 25-12, 25-18

Bridgeport Tournament=

Bridgeport def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-9, 25-12

Bridgeport def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-20, 15-25, 25-16

Bridgeport def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 25-5

Cody-Kilgore def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 25-17

Cozad Invitational=

Gothenburg def. Centura, 25-14, 25-14

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Valentine, 25-13, 25-16

Ogallala def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-11

Sidney def. Cozad, 25-12, 25-12

Championship=

Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-17, 25-19

Consolation Semifianal=

Centura def. Valentine, 25-19, 25-17

Consolation Semifinal=

Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-23

Fifth Place=

Centura def. Ainsworth, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14

Semifinal=

Gothenburg def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-23, 25-14

Ogallala def. Sidney, 17-25, 25-20, 25-23

Seventh Place=

Valentine def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-17

Third Place=

Sidney def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-23, 14-25, 25-16

Creighton Invitational=

Summerland def. Creighton, 25-23, 25-15

Summerland def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-18, 25-15

West Holt def. Creighton, 25-18, 25-12

West Holt def. Hartington-Newcastle, 18-25, 25-13, 25-18

West Holt def. Summerland, 25-17, 20-25, 25-17

Elm Creek Invitational=

Elm Creek def. Sutherland, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19

Hershey def. Amherst, 26-24, 25-20, 25-17

Southern Valley def. Pleasanton, 25-21, 18-25, 30-28

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wood River, 25-23, 25-17

Championship=

Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 18-25, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal=

Hershey def. Pleasanton, 25-12, 25-14

Wood River def. Sutherland, 25-10, 25-18

Fifth Place=

Wood River def. Hershey, 19-25, 25-23, 25-11

Semifinal=

Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-16, 25-18

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-20

Seventh Place=

Pleasanton def. Sutherland, 25-23, 25-15

Third Place=

Southern Valley def. Elm Creek, 25-18, 25-18

EMF Tournament=

Aquinas def. Sutton, 25-15, 25-19

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-23

Championship=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Sutton, 21-25, 25-13, 25-9

Consolation Semifianal=

Tri County def. Blue Hill, 25-14, 25-18

Consolation=

Semifinal=

Aquinas def. Lawrence-Nelson, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22

Fifth Place=

Tri County def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-17

Semifianal=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Exeter-Milligan/Friend, 25-11, 24-26, 25-14

Semifinal=

Sutton def. Kenesaw, 25-20, 25-13

Garden County Invitational=

Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-11

Garden County def. South Platte, 25-14, 25-20

Leyton def. Creek Valley, 25-18, 25-13

Leyton def. Garden County, 25-11, 25-19

South Platte def. Leyton, 25-12, 25-16

Gordon-Rushville Invitational=

Gordon/Rushville def. Crawford, 25-17, 25-8

Gordon/Rushville def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-14

Gordon/Rushville def. Hyannis, 25-8, 25-9

Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-8, 25-14

Hyannis def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-10

Hyannis def. Hay Springs, 25-8, 25-14

Heartland Lutheran Tournament=

Heartland Lutheran def. Harvard, 25-12, 25-18

Heartland Lutheran def. McCool Junction, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21

High Plains Community def. Elba, 25-13, 25-17

High Plains Community def. St. Edward, 25-8, 25-18

McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-14, 31-29

Hitchcock County Invitational=

Pool A=

Hitchcock County def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-15, 22-25, 26-24

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Alma, 25-19, 26-24

Pool B=

Axtell def. Arapahoe, 25-16, 25-23

Axtell def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-18, 26-24

Howells-Dodge Tournament=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-7, 25-8

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-16, 25-16

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Howells/Dodge, 25-18, 25-13

Elkhorn Valley def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-23, 25-19

Elkhorn Valley def. Howells/Dodge, 25-22, 25-22

Howells/Dodge def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-17, 25-8

HTRS Tournament=

Championship=

Johnson-Brock def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19

Fifth Place=

Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-10, 25-18

Pool A=

Johnson-Brock def. Lewiston, 25-5, 25-8

Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-11, 25-11

Southern def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-15

Pool B=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-0, 25-18

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Pawnee City, 25-0, 25-8

Third Place=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Southern, 25-7, 25-12

Kearney Invitational=

Championship=

Millard West def. Bennington, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20

Pool 1=

Elkhorn North def. Kearney, 25-7, 25-17

Elkhorn North def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-14

Norfolk def. Kearney, 25-21, 17-25, 25-17

Pool 3=

Gretna East def. Millard North, 25-18, 25-22

Gretna East def. Scottsbluff, 25-17, 32-30

Millard North def. Scottsbluff, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17

Pool 4=

Millard West def. Waverly, 15-25, 25-17, 25-20

Millard West def. Westview, 25-10, 25-7

Semifinal=

Millard West def. Elkhorn North, 25-16, 25-19

Third Place=

Elkhorn North def. Gretna East, 25-18, 25-23

Loomis Tournament=

Hampton def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-11

Loomis def. Franklin, 25-17, 25-15

Maxwell def. Bertrand, 25-22, 25-22

Wallace def. Silver Lake, 25-11, 27-25

Championship=

Wallace def. Maxwell, 25-19, 25-19

Consolation Semifinal=

Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-12, 25-8

Silver Lake def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 26-24

Fifth Place=

Bertrand def. Silver Lake, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22

Semifinal=

Maxwell def. Loomis, 25-19, 11-25, 26-24

Wallace def. Hampton, 25-15, 25-7

Seventh Place=

Hi-Line def. Franklin, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17

Third Place=

Hampton def. Loomis, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20

Malcolm Invitational=

Bronze Bracket=

Fairbury def. Fort Calhoun, 25-15, 25-18

Milford def. Fairbury, 25-19, 25-21

Milford def. Fort Calhoun

Gold Bracket=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-15, 25-19

Lincoln Lutheran def. Malcolm, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16

Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 20-25, 25-18, 25-15

Silver Bracket=

Centennial def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-27, 25-18, 25-22

Centennial def. Columbus Scotus, 25-18, 25-20

Norris Tournament=

Championship=

Norris def. Platteview, 25-12, 25-8

Fifth Place=

Blair def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-11, 25-13

Pool A=

Crete def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-19, 25-15

Norris def. Crete, 25-11, 25-17

Norris def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-10, 25-9

Pool B=

Blair def. Ralston, 25-11, 25-10

Platteview def. Blair, 25-11, 25-17

Platteview def. Seward, 25-14, 18-25, 25-14

Seward def. Ralston, 25-4, 25-12

Third Place=

Crete def. Seward, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21

North Bend Central Invitational=

Championship=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. North Bend Central, 25-15, 25-7

Fifth Place=

Wayne def. Lexington, 25-18, 11-25, 25-21

Pool A=

Lincoln Christian def. Lexington, 23-25, 25-13, 25-18

North Bend Central def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-20

North Bend Central def. Lincoln Christian, 25-11, 25-22

Pool B=

Freeman def. Wayne, 25-19, 25-17

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Freeman, 25-14, 25-20

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wayne, 25-9, 25-14

Third Place=

Freeman def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 26-24

Sandy Creek Invitational=

Meridian def. Fillmore Central, 25-8, 25-7

Meridian def. Superior, 25-13, 25-23

Sandy Creek def. Ravenna, 25-16, 25-20

Shelby-Rising City def. Ravenna, 25-14, 25-14

Shelby-Rising City def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-19

Superior def. Fillmore Central, 18-25, 25-13, 25-11

Championship=

Meridian def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-14, 25-8

Fifth Place=

Fillmore Central def. Ravenna, 25-19, 25-21

Third Place=

Superior def. Sandy Creek, 25-23, 25-14

Seven Valleys Tournament=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Mullen, 25-15, 25-10

Brady def. Arthur County, 25-17, 25-18

Sandhills/Thedford def. South Loup, 25-22, 25-17

Twin Loup def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-21

Championship=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, 25-21, 20-25, 26-24

Consolation Semifinal=

Arthur County def. Medicine Valley, 18-25, 25-21, 25-19

South Loup def. Mullen, 25-20, 25-21

Fifth Place=

South Loup def. Medicine Valley, 23-25, 29-27, 25-14

Semifinal=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-23, 25-21

Twin Loup def. Brady, 22-25, 25-22, 29-27

Seventh Place=

Mullen def. Arthur County, 25-18, 21-25, 25-12

Third Place=

Sandhills/Thedford def. Brady, 25-16, 25-16

Wakefield Tournament=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 19-25, 25-15, 25-19

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-18, 25-13

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Ponca, 25-16, 25-20

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wakefield, 26-24, 25-20

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-5, 25-20

Lutheran High Northeast def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-20, 25-18

Pierce def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-13, 23-25, 25-15

Pierce def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 25-15

Pierce def. Ponca, 25-19, 25-9

Pierce def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-17

Ponca def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-7, 25-14

Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-20, 27-25

Wakefield def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-20, 27-25

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

