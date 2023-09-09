Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-21, 25-22, 15-25
Archbishop Bergan Tournament=
Championship=
Archbishop Bergan def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-13
Fifth Place=
Mead def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-11
Gold Pool=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-8
Schuyler def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-9
Schuyler def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-18, 25-10
Green Pool=
Archbishop Bergan def. Mead, 25-13, 25-8
Archbishop Bergan def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-17, 25-15
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Mead, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24
Third Place=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-21, 25-21
Bellevue East Invitational=
Bellevue East def. Omaha Central, 18-25, 25-20, 30-28
Bellevue West def. Fremont, 25-21, 25-18
Bellevue West def. Omaha Central, 25-15, 25-15
Bellevue West def. Syracuse, 25-20, 25-17
Omaha Burke def. Omaha South, 25-13, 25-10
Omaha North def. Omaha Benson, 25-14, 25-20
Omaha Northwest def. Lincoln High, 16-25, 25-21, 25-22
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-18, 25-15
Omaha South def. Buena Vista, 25-8, 25-16
Omaha South def. Omaha North, 25-13, 25-21
Syracuse def. Columbus, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23
Syracuse def. Millard South, 25-22, 25-21
Bishop Neumann Invitational=
Beatrice def. Logan View, 25-20, 25-18
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-16, 25-18
Douglas County West def. York, 25-16, 25-22
Elkhorn def. Battle Creek, 18-25, 25-23, 26-24
Championship=
Beatrice def. Bishop Neumann, 25-19, 25-22
Consolation Semifinal=
Battle Creek def. Logan View, 25-15, 25-20
Fifth Place=
Battle Creek def. York, 25-14, 25-14
Semifinal=
Beatrice def. Elkhorn, 25-21, 16-25, 25-18
Bishop Neumann def. Douglas County West, 25-20, 25-20
Seventh Place=
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Logan View, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17
Third Place=
Douglas County West def. Elkhorn, 25-19, 25-16
Boone Central Invitational=
Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-18
Crofton def. Central City, 25-13, 25-17
Oakland-Craig def. Boone Central, 17-25, 25-14, 25-9
Tekamah-Herman def. O’Neill, 25-17, 25-21
Championship=
Oakland-Craig def. Crofton, 27-25, 25-22
Consolation Semifinal=
Boone Central def. Stanton, 20-25, 25-14, 28-26
Central City def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-21
Fifth Place=
Central City def. Boone Central, 25-20, 25-19
Semifinal=
Crofton def. O’Neill, 25-20, 25-15
Oakland-Craig def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-21, 25-20
Seventh Place=
Stanton def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-9
Third Place=
Columbus Lakeview def. O’Neill, 25-12, 25-18
Bridgeport Tournament=
Bridgeport def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-9, 25-12
Bridgeport def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-20, 15-25, 25-16
Bridgeport def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 25-5
Cody-Kilgore def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 25-17
Cozad Invitational=
Gothenburg def. Centura, 25-14, 25-14
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Valentine, 25-13, 25-16
Ogallala def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-11
Sidney def. Cozad, 25-12, 25-12
Championship=
Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-17, 25-19
Consolation Semifianal=
Centura def. Valentine, 25-19, 25-17
Consolation Semifinal=
Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-23
Fifth Place=
Centura def. Ainsworth, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14
Semifinal=
Gothenburg def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-23, 25-14
Ogallala def. Sidney, 17-25, 25-20, 25-23
Seventh Place=
Valentine def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-17
Third Place=
Sidney def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-23, 14-25, 25-16
Creighton Invitational=
Summerland def. Creighton, 25-23, 25-15
Summerland def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-18, 25-15
West Holt def. Creighton, 25-18, 25-12
West Holt def. Hartington-Newcastle, 18-25, 25-13, 25-18
West Holt def. Summerland, 25-17, 20-25, 25-17
Elm Creek Invitational=
Elm Creek def. Sutherland, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19
Hershey def. Amherst, 26-24, 25-20, 25-17
Southern Valley def. Pleasanton, 25-21, 18-25, 30-28
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wood River, 25-23, 25-17
Championship=
Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 18-25, 25-22
Consolation Semifinal=
Hershey def. Pleasanton, 25-12, 25-14
Wood River def. Sutherland, 25-10, 25-18
Fifth Place=
Wood River def. Hershey, 19-25, 25-23, 25-11
Semifinal=
Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-16, 25-18
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-20
Seventh Place=
Pleasanton def. Sutherland, 25-23, 25-15
Third Place=
Southern Valley def. Elm Creek, 25-18, 25-18
EMF Tournament=
Aquinas def. Sutton, 25-15, 25-19
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-23
Championship=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Sutton, 21-25, 25-13, 25-9
Consolation Semifianal=
Tri County def. Blue Hill, 25-14, 25-18
Consolation=
Semifinal=
Aquinas def. Lawrence-Nelson, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22
Fifth Place=
Tri County def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-17
Semifianal=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Exeter-Milligan/Friend, 25-11, 24-26, 25-14
Semifinal=
Sutton def. Kenesaw, 25-20, 25-13
Garden County Invitational=
Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-11
Garden County def. South Platte, 25-14, 25-20
Leyton def. Creek Valley, 25-18, 25-13
Leyton def. Garden County, 25-11, 25-19
South Platte def. Leyton, 25-12, 25-16
Gordon-Rushville Invitational=
Gordon/Rushville def. Crawford, 25-17, 25-8
Gordon/Rushville def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-14
Gordon/Rushville def. Hyannis, 25-8, 25-9
Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-8, 25-14
Hyannis def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-10
Hyannis def. Hay Springs, 25-8, 25-14
Heartland Lutheran Tournament=
Heartland Lutheran def. Harvard, 25-12, 25-18
Heartland Lutheran def. McCool Junction, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21
High Plains Community def. Elba, 25-13, 25-17
High Plains Community def. St. Edward, 25-8, 25-18
McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-14, 31-29
Hitchcock County Invitational=
Pool A=
Hitchcock County def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-15, 22-25, 26-24
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Alma, 25-19, 26-24
Pool B=
Axtell def. Arapahoe, 25-16, 25-23
Axtell def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-18, 26-24
Howells-Dodge Tournament=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-7, 25-8
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-16, 25-16
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Howells/Dodge, 25-18, 25-13
Elkhorn Valley def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-23, 25-19
Elkhorn Valley def. Howells/Dodge, 25-22, 25-22
Howells/Dodge def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-17, 25-8
HTRS Tournament=
Championship=
Johnson-Brock def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19
Fifth Place=
Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-10, 25-18
Pool A=
Johnson-Brock def. Lewiston, 25-5, 25-8
Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-11, 25-11
Southern def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-15
Pool B=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-0, 25-18
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Pawnee City, 25-0, 25-8
Third Place=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Southern, 25-7, 25-12
Kearney Invitational=
Championship=
Millard West def. Bennington, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20
Pool 1=
Elkhorn North def. Kearney, 25-7, 25-17
Elkhorn North def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-14
Norfolk def. Kearney, 25-21, 17-25, 25-17
Pool 3=
Gretna East def. Millard North, 25-18, 25-22
Gretna East def. Scottsbluff, 25-17, 32-30
Millard North def. Scottsbluff, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17
Pool 4=
Millard West def. Waverly, 15-25, 25-17, 25-20
Millard West def. Westview, 25-10, 25-7
Semifinal=
Millard West def. Elkhorn North, 25-16, 25-19
Third Place=
Elkhorn North def. Gretna East, 25-18, 25-23
Loomis Tournament=
Hampton def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-11
Loomis def. Franklin, 25-17, 25-15
Maxwell def. Bertrand, 25-22, 25-22
Wallace def. Silver Lake, 25-11, 27-25
Championship=
Wallace def. Maxwell, 25-19, 25-19
Consolation Semifinal=
Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-12, 25-8
Silver Lake def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 26-24
Fifth Place=
Bertrand def. Silver Lake, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22
Semifinal=
Maxwell def. Loomis, 25-19, 11-25, 26-24
Wallace def. Hampton, 25-15, 25-7
Seventh Place=
Hi-Line def. Franklin, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17
Third Place=
Hampton def. Loomis, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20
Malcolm Invitational=
Bronze Bracket=
Fairbury def. Fort Calhoun, 25-15, 25-18
Milford def. Fairbury, 25-19, 25-21
Milford def. Fort Calhoun
Gold Bracket=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-15, 25-19
Lincoln Lutheran def. Malcolm, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16
Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 20-25, 25-18, 25-15
Silver Bracket=
Centennial def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-27, 25-18, 25-22
Centennial def. Columbus Scotus, 25-18, 25-20
Norris Tournament=
Championship=
Norris def. Platteview, 25-12, 25-8
Fifth Place=
Blair def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-11, 25-13
Pool A=
Crete def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-19, 25-15
Norris def. Crete, 25-11, 25-17
Norris def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-10, 25-9
Pool B=
Blair def. Ralston, 25-11, 25-10
Platteview def. Blair, 25-11, 25-17
Platteview def. Seward, 25-14, 18-25, 25-14
Seward def. Ralston, 25-4, 25-12
Third Place=
Crete def. Seward, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21
North Bend Central Invitational=
Championship=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. North Bend Central, 25-15, 25-7
Fifth Place=
Wayne def. Lexington, 25-18, 11-25, 25-21
Pool A=
Lincoln Christian def. Lexington, 23-25, 25-13, 25-18
North Bend Central def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-20
North Bend Central def. Lincoln Christian, 25-11, 25-22
Pool B=
Freeman def. Wayne, 25-19, 25-17
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Freeman, 25-14, 25-20
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wayne, 25-9, 25-14
Third Place=
Freeman def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 26-24
Sandy Creek Invitational=
Meridian def. Fillmore Central, 25-8, 25-7
Meridian def. Superior, 25-13, 25-23
Sandy Creek def. Ravenna, 25-16, 25-20
Shelby-Rising City def. Ravenna, 25-14, 25-14
Shelby-Rising City def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-19
Superior def. Fillmore Central, 18-25, 25-13, 25-11
Championship=
Meridian def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-14, 25-8
Fifth Place=
Fillmore Central def. Ravenna, 25-19, 25-21
Third Place=
Superior def. Sandy Creek, 25-23, 25-14
Seven Valleys Tournament=
Ansley-Litchfield def. Mullen, 25-15, 25-10
Brady def. Arthur County, 25-17, 25-18
Sandhills/Thedford def. South Loup, 25-22, 25-17
Twin Loup def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-21
Championship=
Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, 25-21, 20-25, 26-24
Consolation Semifinal=
Arthur County def. Medicine Valley, 18-25, 25-21, 25-19
South Loup def. Mullen, 25-20, 25-21
Fifth Place=
South Loup def. Medicine Valley, 23-25, 29-27, 25-14
Semifinal=
Ansley-Litchfield def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-23, 25-21
Twin Loup def. Brady, 22-25, 25-22, 29-27
Seventh Place=
Mullen def. Arthur County, 25-18, 21-25, 25-12
Third Place=
Sandhills/Thedford def. Brady, 25-16, 25-16
Wakefield Tournament=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 19-25, 25-15, 25-19
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-18, 25-13
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Ponca, 25-16, 25-20
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wakefield, 26-24, 25-20
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-5, 25-20
Lutheran High Northeast def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-20, 25-18
Pierce def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-13, 23-25, 25-15
Pierce def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 25-15
Pierce def. Ponca, 25-19, 25-9
Pierce def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-17
Ponca def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-7, 25-14
Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-20, 27-25
Wakefield def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-20, 27-25
