Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Byron def. Albert Lea, 25-19, 25-20

Byron def. Esko, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11

Byron def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-15, 25-21

Chatfield def. Austin, 25-18, 25-15

Chatfield def. Esko, 25-17, 25-17

Esko def. Albert Lea, 25-12, 25-19

Esko def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-18, 20-25, 16-14

Rochester Century def. Austin, 25-10, 25-9

Rochester Century def. Byron, 25-21, 16-25, 15-10

Rochester Century def. Chatfield, 25-18, 20-25, 15-11

Rochester John Marshall def. Albert Lea, 25-23, 25-20

Rochester John Marshall def. Austin, 25-18, 25-21

Aquinas Tournament=

La Crescent def. Baraboo, Wis., 2-0

La Crescent def. Luther, Wis., 2-0

Regis-Altoona-McDonnell, Wis. def. La Crescent, 2-0

Polar Bear Classic=

Mabel-Canton def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-11, 25-7

Mabel-Canton def. Floodwood, 25-14, 25-8

Mabel-Canton def. Proctor, 25-11, 25-10

Mabel-Canton def. South Ridge, 25-12, 25-14

Championship=

Mabel-Canton def. Floodwood, 25-13, 25-14

